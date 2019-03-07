The music schedule and an expanded list of participating tattoo artists have been announced for Travis Barker Presents The 12th Annual MUSINK Music Festival, Tattoo Convention & Car Show. Presented by KROQ, MUSINK brings together the best of music, tattoos, and cars at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA Friday, March 8, Saturday March 9 and Sunday, March 10.

MUSINK will feature hundreds of world-renowned tattoo artists, music performances from top rock and punk artists including Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit (original lineup), The Vandals, Travis Barker (DJ sets), Fear, Hatebreed, Dead Kennedys, Sick Of It All, T.S.O.L. and more, as well as the Low ‘N’ Slow Car Show presented by Famous Stars and Straps.

Travis Barker’s MUSINK also features daily tattoo contests, a vendor village, and the Miss MUSINK competition (presented by Sullen) at one of the world’s largest gatherings of elite tattoo artists. 2018 was MUSINK’s biggest year ever with over 23,000 in attendance during the 3-day event.

The music schedule for Travis Barker’s MUSINK is as follows:

Friday, March 8

8:55 PM Suicidal Tendencies



7:45 PM Hatebreed

6:45 PM Sick Of It All

5:45 PM Bleeding Through

5:00 PM All Hail The Yeti

Saturday, March 9

8:45 PM Limp Bizkit

7:30 PM Ho99o9

6:45 PM Miss MUSINK Contest

5:50 PM City Morgue

Sunday, March 10

8:00 PM The Vandals

6:55 PM Fear

6:00 PM Dead Kennedys

5:10 PM T.S.O.L.

4:20 PM Anti-Flag

3:30 PM Voodoo Glow Skulls

Some of the hundreds of participating tattoo artists from around the world include: Jack Rudy, Freddy Negrete, Robert Atkinson, Juan Puente, Nikko Hurtado, Baba, Franco Vescovi, Travelin’ Mick, Norm, Big Sleeps, Grace Neutral, Emily Malice, Britton McFetridge, Eric Gonalez, Chuey Quinntanar, Adam Vu, Maria Roca, Carlos Torres, Small Paul, Jacob Doney, and many more. The full list of tattoo artists can be found here (subject to change): https://musinkfest.com.

The Low ‘N’ Slow Car Show presented by Famous Stars and Straps returns to MUSINK, and will feature the best selection of custom rides, American classics and lowriders in Southern California on display, all handpicked by Travis Barker.

Tickets are on sale now at www.MusinkFest.com. Visit the MUSINK website for all details on VIP and General Admission 3-day and single day ticket options.

All ages are welcome at MUSINK, and kids 7 years old and under get in free.

MUSINK hours are 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM on Friday, March 8 and 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.

MUSINK 2019 is produced by Bill Hardie, Travis Barker, SGE, and Sean Akhavan.

MUSINK partners include: Rockstar Energy Drink, Sullen, Famous Stars and Straps, Golden Crown Barber Shop, Dixxon Flannel Co., Johnny’s Saloon, Tecate, Angel City Brewing, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, and Pink Taco.

The OC Fair & Event Center is centrally located in Southern California, just off the 405 and 55 freeways at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. The venue is convenient to all in Orange County, as well as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA is also easily accessible for those traveling from other parts of the U.S. and the world.

For more information on MUSINK, please visit:

Website: www.MusinkFest.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/musink

Instagram: http://instagram.com/musink_tatfest

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Musink_TatFest