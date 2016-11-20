Kiko Francisco – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview

Name: Kiko Francisco

Hometown: Torrance, California

Age: 12

Sponsors: Powell Peralta, 187 Pads, Osiris Shoes, Independent Trucks, Dirtbagz, Type-S Wheels, Bones Swiss, Maui & Sons.

What set-up are you riding right now?

I have a Kevin Harris pro model, Indy trucks, Shorty’s Hardware, Type-S, Bones Super Swiss 6 and Bones rails.

What’s the most fun DIY, skater-built or renegade spot that you’ve skated lately?

The most fun skater-built or renegade spot is either Channel Street or Nude Bowl. Channel because it’s just so fun and it’s crazy on how much it has developed over the years. Also, the Nude Bowl because it’s insane that it has lasted all these years and it’s still somewhat a perfect pool.

Have you ever built something to skate?

No. I have not built anything to skate. I am planning to in the future though.

Who do you like to skate with these days?

I like to skate with the Pabich brothers, Nick Rivera, Julian Torres, Brian Garcia, and my homie Reggie.

Best skate graphic you have seen lately?

The coolest skate graphic I’ve seen lately would have to be some of the new Welcome graphics. They are so unique from all the other graphics I’ve seen.

Best thing you’ve skated in a skatepark?

The best thing I’ve skated in a skatepark is probably the Combi. I just love that place because you could do so many tricks and lines in that bowl.

Favorite skateboarders of all time?

Some of my favorite skateboarders would have to be Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek, Danny Way, Pedro Barros, Josh Rodriguez, Chris Russell and Keegan Palmer.

Is there anything that hasn’t been built to skate yet that you’d like to see built?

Something I would love to skate that hasn’t been built yet would have to be an opposite Combi or a bowl with a door with a spine.

Best road trip you ever took?

One of the best road trips I have been on is when me, my dad, Roman, Nick, and his dad went to S.F. and San Jose. We went to Flower Shop, Potrero, Lake Cunningham, Fremont, China banks, Berkeley and some DIY quarter pipe in the middle of S.F.

What music have you been listening to lately?

Some of the music I have been listening to lately is Post Malone, Drake, Future, A$AP Mob, Biggie, N.W.A., Rich Gang, YG and Black Sabbath.

What do you consider the responsibilities of a professional skateboarder?

Some of the responsibilities for a pro skater would have to be practice, film, hang out with the team, be updated, learn new tricks, etc.

Which skate shops do you support most?

Some of the shops I go to are Transitions, Maui & Sons, and Jacks.

Favorite skate photo of all time?

Some of my favorite skate photos are that one of Chris Miller doing a nosebone at Del Mar and any frontside invert pic of Cab and any old school pic of Hosoi.

What is your take on girls skateboarding?

My take on girl skateboarding is that it is really sick seeing all these girls be so gnarly and skate their hearts out and doing tricks that guys can’t even do.

What skateboarding memorabilia do you have that means the most to you?

I have the pair of wheels that Tristan Rennie rode when he won the Vans Pool Party. I also have a signed Lonnie Hiramoto pro model board.

Who contributes the most to your local skate scene?

The people that contribute the most is probably the San Pedro Skate Association because they have built the most skateparks by my hometown, Carson. For example, they have built Channel Street and the newest skatepark around, Peck Park. Thanks a lot for such great skateparks/DIY.

Top three favorite skate tricks?

My top favorite tricks are back smiths, lien judos to tail and backside ollies.

Do you think skateboarding should be in the Olympics?

Naw. I don’t think skateboarding should be in the Olympics because skateboarding isn’t a sport. It’s a hobby and more like an art form.

What is your proudest moment in skateboarding so far?

My proudest moment in skateboarding is when I got on Powell Peralta because they have been my dream sponsor since I was little.

HURRICANE KIKO SKATES WITH SERIOUS FORCE THROUGH SOME GRITTY COPING. PHOTO BY DEVILLE NUNES

ABOUT THE JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE:

When we started Juice Magazine 22 years ago, you could count the number of skateparks on one hand and grindable pool coping was mostly a distant memory. Now there are thousands of skateparks all over the world, along with a vast quantity of DIY spots built to skate. In 1993, the majority of skateboarders listened to punk rock or hip hop exclusively. Now skateboarders listen to almost every kind of sound created. Two decades ago, skateboarding related charities were non-existent. Today, there are numerous non-profits giving back to skateboarding in many ways. One of the most important differences between now and then is that, 22 years ago, there was a clear division between old school and new school skateboarding. Now that wall of separation has followed the same path as the Berlin Wall, allowing for an unprecedented unification of skateboarders all over the globe. Great strides have been made for girls that skate as well as the acceptance of skate history and long overdue recognition for skateboarding’s pioneers and its artifacts. At the same time, the current generation of skateboarders is taking skateboarding to new heights, previously unimaginable. As the landscape of the skateboarding industry changes on a daily basis, and the topic of skateboarding in the Olympics rears its head once again, along with the disturbing subject of who controls skateboarding being tossed about by corporate entities, we decided it was time to take a good look at the State of Skate. We asked 20 questions to 100 skateboarders, ages 8 to 58, and found that skateboarding is as diverse as the skateboarders that are addicted to it, no one controls skateboarding except skateboarders, and the State of Skate is savage and strong. Now get out there and skate tough!

JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE features interviews with 100 skateboarders including: Tony Alva, Dave Hackett, Chris Strople, Duane Peters, Steve Olson, Dave Duncan, Steve Alba, Tony Magnusson, Pat Black, Jesse Martinez, Bill Danforth, Jim Murphy, Ric Widenor, Lester Kasai, Glen Charnoski, Bryan Pennington, Peter Furnee, Jeremiah Risk, Ryan Smith, Jason Jessee, Omar Hassan, Cam Dowse, Jen O’Brien, Depth Leviathan Dweller, Brett Roper, Travis Beattie, Chris Gentry, CW Dunn, Chris Albright, Charlie Wilkins, Cairo Foster, Pierre-Luc Gagnon, BJ Morrill, Dr. Lenore L.A. Sparks, Sid Melvin, Jesse Irish, Packy Fancher, Greg Lutzka, Jimmy Larsen, Adam Dyet, Luis Tolentino, Greg Harbour, Frank Faria, Ryan DeCenzo, Dave Bachinsky, Johnny Turgesen, Casey Meyer, Edward Sanchez, David Gravette, Ben Hatchell, Brian Geib, Felipe Gouveia, Eric Santos, Kyle Smith, Cameron Revier, Josh Stafford, Justin Grubbs, Etienne Eden Archila, Sanzio Piacentini, Josh Elder, Eddie “Mighty” Moreno, Kevin Kowalski, Otto Pflanz, Jeremy Smith, Adam Wiggins, Jimmy Wilkins, Danny Gordon, Jake Hilbish, Corey Blanchette, Adam Legassie, Nick Santos, Trey Rounds, Curren Caples, Justyce Tabor, Andy Anderson, Sarah Thompson, Coral Guerrero, Collin Graham, Derek Scott, Ace Pelka, Sonny Rodriguez, Jarren Duke, Mikayla Sheppard, CJ Titus, Noah Schott, Emily Earring, Julian Torres, Wyatt Wisenbaker, Josh Forsberg, Nathan Midgette, Roman Pabich, Yago Dominguez, Jack Winburn, Jonas Carlsson, Kiko Francisco, Bryce Ava Wettstein, Desmond Shepherd, Matty Jessee and Luke Kahler.

