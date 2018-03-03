Juice Magazine “Drop In” with Jeff Ho Surf Skate Icon

Juice Magazine “Drop In” Live Interview Show with Jeff Ho, with host Dan Levy, at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach, California on February 23, 2018.

Jeff Ho, founder of Zephyr, and the Zephyr competition team A.K.A. the Z-Boys, and inductee to the International Surfboard Shapers Hall of Fame, came over to the Juice Magazine office the day after the announcement was made that he will be inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame as an icon on May 4th, 2018. Here is our conversation with Jeff about being chosen for this prestigious award and his life-long passion for skateboarding and surfing.

Talk story topics include: skateboarding, surfing, Venice, Zephyr, Dogtown, Juice Magazine, 25 Year Anniversary, Icon, Skateboarding Hall of Fame, Jeff Ho, Ben Harper, Z-Boys, Zephyr Competition Team, Zephyr shop, city landmark, VBWL, POP, surfer, International Surfboard Shapers Hall of Fame, surf, contests, John John Florence, Shane Borland, Asher Bradshaw, Rygi Masuda, Venice Skatepark, Jesse Martinez, Lords of Dogtown, movie, DogTown & Z-Boys, documentary, Skateboarder, Bahne, Bill Bahne, Pete Peterson, Larry Stevenson, Del Mar Nationals, skate, contest, Craig Freebairn, Kyle Flemeister, Pat Kaiser, Wayne Saunders, John Baum, Main and Bay, Santa Monica, art, graffiti, Locals Only, Death To Invaders, metal flake paint, ghosting, street art, DIY, surfboard, skateboard, building, Santa Monica Pier, Toes Over, Gillis, El Segundo oil pier, mural, painting, Dylan O’Neal, Ronnie O’Neal, Desmond Shepherd, Buttons, Rabbit Kekai, Chris Cornell, Larry Bertlemann, Laird Hamilton, Gidget, Jeff Ament, Pearl Jam, Robert Trujillo, Metallica, Keith Morris, mentor, kids, SHOF, Guy Mariano, Allen Losi, Matt Hensley, Pattie Hoffman, Judi Oyama, Tommy Ryan, Brad Bowman, David Hackett, Mike Weed, Laura Thornhill, Todd Huber, Dale Smith, community, tradition, Vans, Levi’s, Zephyr tshirts, progression, growth, evolution, commercialization, skating, surfing, history, wave pools, Olympics, 2028, Los Angeles, California.

Juice Magazine is now LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Live Web Cam features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk, and also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, with hosts Dan Levy, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jeff Ho and Jim Murphy talking with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians.

