Get On Board: A Celebration of Women in Skateboarding

Get On Board

You’re invited to a celebration of women in skateboarding at the Vans Skatepark at the Block in Orange, California on March 9th from 4pm-10pm. Happenings will include a photo show, panel discussion, live music, workshops, skate lessons, food, drinks, giveaways and a whole lot more. Desiree Astorga will be curating the photo show and panel for this special and unique event. Thanks to Desiree and thanks to Vans for supporting this amazing evening to celebrate women!

Friday March 9th

4pm – 10 pm

Vans Skatepark (the Combi) at the Block

More info & to RSVP

https://orangeskatepark.queueapp.com/events/38789

 

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.