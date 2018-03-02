Get On Board: A Celebration of Women in Skateboarding

You’re invited to a celebration of women in skateboarding at the Vans Skatepark at the Block in Orange, California on March 9th from 4pm-10pm. Happenings will include a photo show, panel discussion, live music, workshops, skate lessons, food, drinks, giveaways and a whole lot more. Desiree Astorga will be curating the photo show and panel for this special and unique event. Thanks to Desiree and thanks to Vans for supporting this amazing evening to celebrate women!

Friday March 9th

4pm – 10 pm

Vans Skatepark (the Combi) at the Block

More info & to RSVP

https://orangeskatepark.queueapp.com/events/38789