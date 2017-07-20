FYF Fest 2017 Blasts Off This Weekend In Los Angeles California

FYF Fest is set to blast off this weekend, July 21-23, 2017, at Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, CA with a world class line up that goes above and beyond for this expertly curated experience. Los Angeles has become the undisputed champion for top of the line entertainment and the FYF Fest, in association with Goldenvoice, features a weekend of music that honors the culturally, revolutionary City of Angels and provides an eclectic sonic feast for all appetites. From A Tribe Called Quest to Iggy Pop to Missy Elliott and Bjork to Nine Inch Nails and Hannibal Buress, the FYF Fest 2017 features the ultimate musical mix for everyone!

Friday, July 21 will feature headliners Missy Elliott and Bjork, with additional performances from Anderson, Paak & the Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Majid Jordan, Angel Olsen, BadBadNotGood, Thee Oh Sees, John Talabot, Beach Fossils, Horse Meat Disco, S U R V I V E, Hundred Waters, Royal Headache, Helena Hauff, Kirk Knight, Paranoid London, and Kelly Lee Owens.

Saturday, July 22 will feature headliner Frank Ocean, with additional performances from A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, MGMT, Nicolas Jaar, King Krule, Sleep, Thundercat, The Drums, The Black Madonna, Grandaddy, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Capn Jazz, Noname, The Faint, Arca + Jesse Kanda, Jonathan Richman, Perfume Genius, Daniel Avery, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mitski, Kamaiyah, Homeshake, Princess Nokia, Fatima Yamaha, Young Marco, Avalon Emerson, and Big Thief.

Sunday, July 23 will feature headliner Nine Inch Nails, with additional performances from Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Hannibal Buress, Kehlani, 6LACK, Chicano Batman, Mura Masa, Ty Segall, Talaboman, Blonde Redhead performing Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons, DJ Harvey, Temples, TIGA, Whitney, TR/ST, Moses Sumney, Omar-S, Andy Shauf, Joey Purp, Honey Soundsystem, Cherry Glazerr, Nadia Rose, and Julia Jacklin.

For the first time ever, FYF will offer a live stream of FYF! Stay tuned for interviews, mini docs, animations, live footage from the stages, and more! FYF Fest Live on Twitter presented by Toyota USA C-HR.fyffest.twitter.com



Good works… FYF believes that when people come together through music, we have the power to change the world and, for the second year in a row, FYF has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every FYF ticket goes to support impactful organizations working for access, equity, and dignity for all human beings, including: AMERICAN IMMIGRATION COUNCIL, which works to strengthen America by honoring our immigrant history and shaping how Americans think and act on immigration, BE THE MATCH, where bone marrow registries save lives, MY FRIEND’S PLACE, which assists and inspires homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives, PARTNERS IN HEALTH which stands in solidarity with the destitute, the marginalized, the dying and SKATEISTAN, an award winning international non-profit organization empowering children and youth through skateboarding and education in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa.

