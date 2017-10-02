Florida Vert Series Stop #3 at Rodney Mead’s Backyard Ramp October 21st

The final event of the Florida Vert Series is just 3 weeks away, on Oct 21, 2017, at Rodney Mead’s new backyard ramp in Florida. Expect to have fun, skate, eat, socialize, hang out, kick back, party and make new friends. All ages and all skill levels welcome. Everything kicks off on Friday October 20th at Mead’s with an open vert session all day Friday from 10am till Dark30. Get more info here.
Rodney Mead’s Ramp
40’ft Wide – 10’3″ft Transitions – 1’9″ft Vert,
14’ft Flat – 1’6″ft Extension x 12’ft wide
Photo: Jamie Coggins @m.c._cogg
Rodney’s ramp address 9185 Luna Drive in Holopaw, Florida 34773.
Camping is available at Rodney Mead’s. However if you are looking for accommodations it will depend on where you are coming from and or how you will be arriving. If you are driving and coming from the east coast of Florida on I-95, you will want to look in the Melboure Area. There are several hotels at I-95 and Route 192. Rodney’s ramp is about 22 miles west of the Melboure I-95 exit, directly off Rt192. For skaters coming from the west coast of Florida or flying into Orlando airport, there are Several hotels in the Saint Cloud area. Keep in mind….Rodney lives right off Route192
TITLE SPONSORS:
The Title Sponsors have come together for the Open Prize Purse and New Event Shirts!
FREE Cookout for all competitors
FREE BREW for all competitors over 21
FREE PURPS Fuel & Hydration for all competitors
Open Cash Prize Purse is $2,000.00
Example Payout for 7 man final:
Moonshine Skateboards, Lake Skates & Immortal Laces presenting
Masters Prize Purse $325.00
Podium Payout:
Product for all other finalists
Rain day Sunday October 22nd
A tent will be set up next to the vert ramp for skaters to SIGN UP for their division and pay the $10 entry fee.
Contest will start approximately 12:00pm with 12 & Under
Order of the day by division:
12 & Under
13 – 19
20 – 39
40 & 49
50 & Up
Open
Divisions with low participation within reason may be combined or expanded.
A Girls Division will be added if at least 5 girls come out…..
Each division will run to conclusion “qualifiers, final” then on to the next division
Awards will be presented directly after the Open Final
Each heat gets a 20-25 minute warm-up
(Uses the entire ramp. Skate with Speed, Amplitude, Difficulty, Commitment & Flow with a variety of tricks to maximize your score)
12 & Under Division will be considered a Final and will consist of 4 – 35 second runs with your best run counts. “First Wall Rebate”
13 – 19 Division will be considered a Final and will consist of 4 – 35 second runs with your best run counts. “First Wall Rebate”
20 – 39 Division will be considered a Final and will be a Jam session
Final format:
50 & Up Grand Masters will be considered a Final and will be a Jam session
Final format:
40 – 49 Masters with 9 skaters or more will have to qualify for the finals. Qualifiers will be 3 – 35 second runs and your best run will used to determine who advances to final.
For the skaters that advance to the final. The final will be a Jam session and will consist of top 6-7 skaters based on best runs from the qualifier.
Final format:
OPEN Division with 9 skaters or more will have to qualify for the finals. Qualifiers will be 3 – 35 second runs and your best run will used to determine who advances to final.
For the skaters that advanced to the final. The final will be a Jam session and will consist of top 6-7 skaters based on best runs from the qualifier.
Final format:
Skater’s scores will be averaged from the judge panel.
Example:
1Judge – 89
2Judge – 91
3Judge – 92
4Judge – 91
5Judge – 90
Skater Score – 90.60
Judging Criteria:
Difficulty of Maneuvers – This refers to the amount, variety, and technical ability needed to perform the maneuvers.
Use of the Ramp – Using the entire ramp width during competition will yield a higher score. Hitting all critical points (Extensions, Channel, etc.) and skating the entire ramp is what the judges are looking for.
Amplitude and Speed – Going big always helps your score. The higher the air and longer the grind, the better your run will be. You have to go fast to go big, so keep your momentum as you flow from one maneuver to the next.
Power, Style and Creativity – Your power, style and creativity determines how you look while skating. It shows your overall level of control and how comfortable you are while flowing from maneuver to maneuver. It displays your ability to approach the ramp in a unique manor.
Consistency – It’s better to stay on your board than take falls just to make one trick. This also means completing your entire run (using all your time in a timed run don’t stop with time remaining and Active and Assertive in Jam).
The point scoring system to be used is zero to one hundred broken up into increments like this:
0 – 20 BAD
20 – 30 FAIR
40 – 50 AVERAGE
60 – 70 GOOD
80 – 100 EXCELLENT
Streaming Live coverage of the Open Finals will be featured on Bob Umbel’s YouTube account.
Film/Edit: Joseph Binkley & Kyle Maines
The Battle for the Vert Throne went down during stop 2 and bragging rights ended up going to the M.I. Vert Crew with 3355 points.
MI VERT CREW ROLL CALL
Here is the fall out in the dog-eat-dog world of the Vert Wastelands
M.I. Vert Crew 3355 points
Trashmore “WW” Vert Crew 2827 points
Phislips Vert Crew 2525 points
Drake’s Vert Crew 2345 points
Horse Ramp Vert Crew 1908 points
