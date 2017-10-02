Florida Vert Series Stop #3 at Rodney Mead’s Backyard Ramp October 21st

TITLE SPONSORS: S1 Helmet Co.

Demon Seed Skateboards

Keeping Vert Dead

Vibronic Hemp Wheels

Team Pain Skateparks The Title Sponsors have come together for the Open Prize Purse and New Event Shirts! FREE Cookout for all competitors FREE BREW for all competitors over 21 FREE PURPS Fuel & Hydration for all competitors Open Cash Prize Purse is $2,000.00 Example Payout for 7 man final: $800 $500 $300 $120 $110 $90 $80 Moonshine Skateboards, Lake Skates & Immortal Laces presenting Masters Prize Purse $325.00 Podium Payout: $150 $100 $75 Product for all other finalists Rain day Sunday October 22nd A tent will be set up next to the vert ramp for skaters to SIGN UP for their division and pay the $10 entry fee. Contest will start approximately 12:00pm with 12 & Under Order of the day by division: 12 & Under 13 – 19 20 – 39 40 & 49 50 & Up Open Divisions with low participation within reason may be combined or expanded. A Girls Division will be added if at least 5 girls come out….. Each division will run to conclusion “qualifiers, final” then on to the next division Awards will be presented directly after the Open Final Each heat gets a 20-25 minute warm-up (Uses the entire ramp. Skate with Speed, Amplitude, Difficulty, Commitment & Flow with a variety of tricks to maximize your score) 12 & Under Division will be considered a Final and will consist of 4 – 35 second runs with your best run counts. “First Wall Rebate” 13 – 19 Division will be considered a Final and will consist of 4 – 35 second runs with your best run counts. “First Wall Rebate” 20 – 39 Division will be considered a Final and will be a Jam session Final format: Jam will be 20 – 30 minutes

No timed runs

No Rebates

Skate till you fall or finish run

1 overall Jam impression score

Judging Criteria remains the same

4-5 Judge Panel

All judge’s scores will count 50 & Up Grand Masters will be considered a Final and will be a Jam session Final format: Jam will be 20 – 30 minutes

No timed runs

No Rebates

Skate till you fall or finish run

1 overall Jam impression score

Judging Criteria remains the same

4-5 Judge Panel

All judge’s scores will count 40 – 49 Masters with 9 skaters or more will have to qualify for the finals. Qualifiers will be 3 – 35 second runs and your best run will used to determine who advances to final. For the skaters that advance to the final. The final will be a Jam session and will consist of top 6-7 skaters based on best runs from the qualifier. Final format: Jam will be 30 minutes

No timed runs

No Rebates

Skate till you fall or finish run

1 overall Jam impression score

Judging Criteria remains the same

4-5 Judge Panel

All judge’s scores will count OPEN Division with 9 skaters or more will have to qualify for the finals. Qualifiers will be 3 – 35 second runs and your best run will used to determine who advances to final. For the skaters that advanced to the final. The final will be a Jam session and will consist of top 6-7 skaters based on best runs from the qualifier. Final format: Jam will be 30 minutes

No timed runs

No Rebates

Skate till you fall or finish run

1 overall Jam impression score

Judging Criteria remains the same

4-5 Judge Panel

All judge’s scores will count Skater’s scores will be averaged from the judge panel. Example: 1Judge – 89 2Judge – 91 3Judge – 92 4Judge – 91 5Judge – 90 Skater Score – 90.60 Judging Criteria: Difficulty of Maneuvers – This refers to the amount, variety, and technical ability needed to perform the maneuvers. Use of the Ramp – Using the entire ramp width during competition will yield a higher score. Hitting all critical points (Extensions, Channel, etc.) and skating the entire ramp is what the judges are looking for. Amplitude and Speed – Going big always helps your score. The higher the air and longer the grind, the better your run will be. You have to go fast to go big, so keep your momentum as you flow from one maneuver to the next. Power, Style and Creativity – Your power, style and creativity determines how you look while skating. It shows your overall level of control and how comfortable you are while flowing from maneuver to maneuver. It displays your ability to approach the ramp in a unique manor. Consistency – It’s better to stay on your board than take falls just to make one trick. This also means completing your entire run (using all your time in a timed run don’t stop with time remaining and Active and Assertive in Jam). The point scoring system to be used is zero to one hundred broken up into increments like this: 0 – 20 BAD 20 – 30 FAIR 40 – 50 AVERAGE 60 – 70 GOOD 80 – 100 EXCELLENT Streaming Live coverage of the Open Finals will be featured on Bob Umbel’s YouTube account. youtube.com/user/bobumbel