Florida Vert Series Stop #2 – Labor Day at Drakes Contest Winners

The Florida Vert Series/Labor Day at Drake’s kicked off with some glorious skating.

We have all being waiting excitedly for the second event of the Florida Vert Series to kick off. It’s feels like there hasn’t been a Backyard Vert event forever, and we’ve all been waiting for our fix, our dosage!

It was a slow start as we waited for the rain to stop and get the ramp dry for the start of stop 2 to commence at Drake’s

The wait has been worth it. The FVS/LDAD3 kicked in with some insane SKATING some killer southern BBQ & BREWS.

What did we enjoy? Collin “BOMB” Graham was great to watch. He was on point all weekend with his incredible skating skills, and looked cool and comfortable in the humid conditions and heated sessions all day. Colin’s fine performances are always a feel-good moment to witness. He looked polished, and he looked hungry from the get go.

Photo by JJ Kefalas @longwood_skarty

Will Cortez and Cam Noren were also looking extremely strong, and while their performances were outstanding, Cam is a sophomore of the FVS and for both of them there is much we don’t know about them. After watching them some things we learned were that they are very confident, and we learned that their style and power are also a part of their arsenal.

Photo by JJ Kefalas @longwood_skarty

We are also huge fans of the young Wyatt Wisenbaker’s performance. His skating was powerful and tight on the ramp and he showed an aura of dominance and of comfort.

Photo by: JJ Kefalas @longwood_skarty

Eric McGuinness “The Spartan” was also showing off his skating, and he showed everyone he was the local guy. His skating made Eric look like a contender at any venue.

Photos by: JJ Kefalas @longwood_skarty

Many had hoped the Backyard would provide the place where Andre Young would finally find his feet for the win, but it wasn’t to be. For fans of Andre it’s almost unsettling to see him not Jedi master the ramp and everything else that it seems he destroys in his path. It’s like the mystical force that surrounds him was lifted again, and Andre is a real person now, and not having the best runs of every heat land in his lap. They’re even exaggerated because we all have such massive expectations of him.

Photos by: JJ Kefalas @longwood_skarty

Finally, the purists in us are pleased to see Kevin Reynolds make the final as he channels commitment to destroy the lip. He is always right in the mix.

Photos by: JJ Kefalas @longwood_skarty

Results

12 & Under

1. Reef Orlando – Age 12

2. Gavin Liller – Age 10

3. Curren Atterbury – Age 11

4. Tyler Dick – Age 12

5. Carlin Makibbin – Age 9

6. Jason Gutierrez – Age 9

7. Landon Zanfardino – Age 10

8. Zachary Jones – Age 12

9. Cole Liller – Age 6

10. Sage Church – Age 12

11. Ryan Saueracker – Age 9

Podium Photos by: Tom Orlando @tom.orlando

Girls

1. Carlin Makibbin – Age 9

2. Audrey Indigo – Age 14

3. Bridgette Spinney – Age 18

13 – 39

1. Brad Sparks – Age 17

2. Charles Webb – Age 26

3. Tyler Coffman – Age 27

4. Billy Higginbotham – Age 34

5. Mason O’Neal – Age 22

Masters 40 – 49

1. Matt Dove – Age 44

2. Phil Hajal – Age 40

3. Todd Johnson – Age 47

4. Rich Payne – Age 42

5. Travis Beattie – Age 44

6. Malachi – Age 46

7. Trey Womble – Age 46

8. Shane Patterson – Age 41

9. Otis Smith – Age 46

10. Brett Snyder – Age 46

Grand Masters 50 & Up

1. Henry Gutierrez – Age 53

2. Bob Umbel – Age 52

3. Allen Midgette – Age 50

4. Sam Boo – Age 52

5. Randy Rose – Age 50

6. Tim Hammond – Age 55

OPEN

1. Collin Graham – Age 20

2. Will Cortez – Age 20

3. Cam Noren – Age 20

4. Wyatt Wisenbaker – Age 16

5. Eric McGuinness – Age 26

6. Andre Young – Age 18

7. Kevin Reynolds – Age 28

* Kevin tied with Eli so we used second best run for tie-breaker *

8. Eli Reams – Age 20

9. Matt Dove – Age 44

* Matt tied with Ronnie so we used second best run for tie-breaker *

10. Ronnie O’Neal – Age 22

11. Juan Pinero – Age 19

12. Nathan Midgette – Age 16

13. AJ Nelson – Age 21

14. Christian Frazier – Age 14

* Christian tied with Brandon so we used second best run for tie-breaker *

15. Brandon Yarborough – Age 23

16. Zach Lewis – Age 33

17. Austin Creasman – Age 19

18. Issac Crawford – Age 21

We would like to recognize and thank the sponsors who support the FVS!

TITLE SPONSORS:

S-ONE HELMET CO.

DEMON SEED SKATEBOARDS

KEEPING VERT DEAD

VIBRONIC HEMP WHEELS

MOONSHINE SKATEBOARDS

TEAM PAIN SKATEPARKS

PRESENTING SPONSORS:

EASTERN SKATE SUPPLY

NIXON

BONES WHEELS

THUNDER TRUCKS

187 KILLER PADS

SHIPYARD SKATES

BUTCHER BLOCK WHEELS

PURPS

CREATURE

LAKE SKATES

IMMORTAL LACES

JUICE MAGAZINE

BLACK SHEEP UNDERGROUND

SKELETON KEY

SPEEDLAB WHEELS

BULLETPROOF KEVLAR LACES

FLYPAPAPER GRIP

AUSSIE ISLAND SURF SHOP

BAND:

REALLY, THOSE GUYS?

THANK YOU TO THE LDAD3 SUPPORT CREW:

Brian Drake

Chad Troutman

Randy Rose

Brett Snyder

Shannon Smith

Tyler Coffman

JJ Kefalas

Jamie Coggins

Joseph Binkley

Tom Orlando

Mike Mapp

Will Cortez

Rich Payne

Peter Furnee

Trey Womble

Eric McGuinness

We Salute you, CHEERS!

Remember by Skaters for Skaters, the final stop of the series is October 21st 2017 at Rodney Mead’s backyard vert ramp…

– Bob Umbel