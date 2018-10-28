Congratulations to 2018 VPS Champions Alex Sorgente and Brighton Zeuner

Congratulations to Alex Sorgente and Brighton Zeuner, winners of the 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour Finals in Suzhou, China. Stay tuned for the World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships in Nanjing, China, October 29-November 3, 2018. For more info about the Vans Park Series, check out vansparkseries.com



1st Place – Brighton Zeuner (USA) 89.67 | Suzhou, CHI | 2018 Women’s Vans Park Series Pro Finals



1st Place – Alex Sorgente (USA) 90.37 | Suzhou, CHI | 2018 Men’s Vans Park Series Pro Finals

[PRESS RELEASE]

Taihu Lake, Suzhou, CHINA (October 27, 2018) – That’s a wrap! The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour closes out an incredible season of premier park terrain skateboarding in the historic city of Suzhou, China, crowning Brighton Zeuner and Alex Sorgente as the new 2018 Vans Park Series champions. Zeuner and Sorgente both celebrate their second VPS champion titles, since claiming victory at the inaugural VPS Championships in 2016.

Brighton Zeuner, 2018 Vans Park Series Women’s Champion. Photo by Anthony Acosta Brighton Zeuner, 2018 Vans Park Series Women’s Champion. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Zeuner stunned the crowds with her effortless style, landing her signature backside 360 in every run and topping it off with a kickflip indy, one of the few flip tricks of the women’s event. Earning a place on the podium at every stop this season, Zeuner took her first 2018 event victory in China, to secure the 2018 VPS Women’s Champion title.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Yndiara Asp – FootPlant. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Yndiara Asp – FootPlant. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Joining Zeuner on the podium in second place, Brazil’s Yndiara Asp graces the podium yet again, demonstrating a fierce last run in the finals, as she attacked every wall with an aggressive style, and charging every second with high speed.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Jordyn Barratt – Fs Ollie. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Jordyn Barratt – Fs Ollie. Photo by Anthony Acosta

In third, Jordyn Barratt’s powerful command of the massive VPS course proved effective, producing clean lines, big tricks and high scores overall.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Alex Sorgente – One Foot Air. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Alex Sorgente – One Foot Air. Photo by Anthony Acosta

It was an extremely close call in the Men’s final round, seeing Brazil favorite Pedro Barros and USA’s Alex Sorgente challenge each other’s scores until the bitter end, when Sorgente laid down a crowd pleasing, trick-heavy run to yield the highest score of the day.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Alex Sorgente – 5-0. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Alex Sorgente – 5-0. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Sorgente wasted no time on the clock, relying on his technical talent to hit every wall in the park for the win.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Pedro Barros 540. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Pedro Barros 540. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Runner up Pedro Barros’ overall season performance has been astounding, appearing on every podium to emerge as the most consistent skater on tour.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS – Tom Schaar – Kickflip Indy. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS – Tom Schaar – Kickflip Indy. Photo by Anthony Acosta

After a short hiatus due to injury, Tom Schaar returns to the series to place third in the Pro Finals, wowing the crowd with his huge airs and phenomenal abilities.

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Patrick Ryan – Lien Air. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Patrick Ryan – Lien Air. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Looking ahead to the inaugural World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships to be held in Nanjing, China next week, the top 8 men and women finalists from the VPS Pro Finals will be pre-seeded into the semi-finals for the first-ever Olympic-sanctioned event in skateboarding history. Congratulations to everyone!

2018 VPS Mens Winners: Tom Schaar (3rd), Alex Sorgente (1st), Pedro Barros (2nd) 2018 VPS Mens Winners: Tom Schaar (3rd), Alex Sorgente (1st), Pedro Barros (2nd)

RESULTS

2018 VPS PRO FINALS – MEN

1. Alex Sorgente (USA)

2. Pedro Barros (BRA)

3. Tom Schaar (USA)

4. Jagger Eaton (USA)

5. CJ Collins (USA)

6. Patrick Ryan (USA)

7. Cory Juneau (USA)

8. Roman Pabich (USA)

2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Roman Pabich – Indy Air. Photo by Anthony Acosta 2018 VPS CHINA FINALS Roman Pabich – Indy Air. Photo by Anthony Acosta

2018 VPS PRO FINALS – WOMEN

1. Brighton Zeuner (USA)

2. Yndiara Asp (BRA)

3. Jordyn Barratt (USA)

4. Sakura Yosozumi (JPN)

5. Poppy Starr Olsen (AUS)

6. Kisa Nakamura (JPN)

7. Kokona Hiraki (JPN)

8. Nicole Hause (USA)

Touching down on every major continent over the last six months including Brazil, Canada, Sweden, United States, South Africa and China, the 2018 Vans Park Series tour has witnessed a remarkable assemblage of international talent emerge from the series, bringing a diverse mix of skateboarding creativity and skill into the spotlight. Watch the full replay and highlights of the 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Finals on vansparkseries.com. See you next year!

2018 VPS Womens Winners: Jordyn Barratt (3rd), Brighton Zeuner (1st), Yndiara Asp (2nd) 2018 VPS Womens Winners: Jordyn Barratt (3rd), Brighton Zeuner (1st), Yndiara Asp (2nd)

