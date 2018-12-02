C.R. Stecyk III Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH C.R. STECYK III. INTERVIEW BY JEFF HO. PHOTO COURTESY OF C.R. STECYK III.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I think it was at a trade show in Trenton, New Jersey. I was working for American Machine Tools in 1956. Actually, it was ‘55 because the Dodgers had just won the World Series in Brooklyn, and Cadillac starting putting little fins on their cars. It was an amazing trade show. We were looking for planers so we could make surfboards and they said, “You know there’s a whole surfskate style thing happening?” I said, “Where?” It was the Garden State, NJ, Trenton, a beautiful place.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

I think it’s a marketing phrase used by clothing companies largely. The world’s biggest surfing company is from New Albany, Ohio. It’s called Hollister.

Hurley?

No, it’s called Hollister. Hollister is the biggest surf brand in the world and they are from New Albany, Ohio and they use the term SurfSkate style.

Who has good SurfSkate style?

Alden Kaikaka has very good surfskate style, and Buttons, but Buttons isn’t here anymore. Craig Praycon, but he’s not here anymore, so I have to go with Alden Kaikaka.

What current skater has the best surfskate style, in your opinion?

The best surfskate stylist is probably a toss up between Greyson Fletcher, who would be angry at me for thinking he was a surfer, and probably John Florence. They grew up side by side and they skate about the same and they both have a pretty good style. Some people think that John is a surfer, although he skates probably as much as he surfs. Some people think Greyson is a skater, although he surfs as much as he skates.

They do both.

Well, even Greyson’s grandfather does both. Herbie Fletcher, who if he were here, would point out that he got tiles in a pool before a lot of famous people we could name. He would be correct and that would be true. Wow! Then we’ve got a grandmother. Hey, Dibi! Good job mothering out there!

Yeah Dibi! How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

Well, there were a lot of popular surfing and skateboarding songs in the ‘60s, done by Jan and Dean and the Beach Boys and I think that really influenced the New Albany, Ohio, center of the surfing industry that makes the clothing that makes so many people happy and warm.

[Laughs] Is SurfSkate style important today?

I suppose it’s very important to the people that are promulgating the conception of the fact that you can buy it by faking your way into it. There are a lot of malls out in the center of America where you can buy surfskate style and presumably they’re making millions and millions of dollars. In that sense, it’s probably important, economically.

Stecyk bert at Del Mar Nationals. CR takes it to the streets where the skate surf style is rooted. His smile reminds us that this is really all about fun! Photo courtesy of C.R. Stecyk III Stecyk bert at Del Mar Nationals. CR takes it to the streets where the skate surf style is rooted. His smile reminds us that this is really all about fun! Photo courtesy of C.R. Stecyk III

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #75 AT THE JUICE SHOP…