Bringing New Light To Atlanta: Lowkii’s “No Co Sign” Montage Is Lit

It ain’t always about skate shoes. It is always about skate crews. Atlanta is throwing down, and you don’t need a big budget or fancy equipment when your crew is this good. Skaters in this montage include: Justin Hearn, Cobe Harmer, Antiferg, Matt Bryan, Christain Hall, and Parris Williams. Props to the DIYs and the LowKii homies in the ATL for making it happen on their own. LowKii Board Co. is an independent skateboard company based out of Atlanta, GA. Get with ’em at www.lowkiiboardco.com.