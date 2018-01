Giovanni Reda has created a short documentary entitled, “Nora” documenting Nora Vasconcellos, a pro skateboarder and artist, and the first female Pro rider to join the global adidas Skateboarding team. Earning the respect of her peers, both on and off the board, Nora shares the experiences that have shaped her life.

