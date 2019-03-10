2019 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival – July 12-14th at Historic Ohio State Reformatory

The Second Annual INKCARCERATION: Taking Place July 12-14, 2019 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory | GET TICKETS HERE!

The INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival recently announced its return to the historic Ohio State Reformatory, a.k.a. Shawshank Prison, in Mansfield, OH on July 12, 13 and 14. This year’s massive line-up will be led by none other than colossal rock bands Shinedown, Godsmack and Five Finger Death Punch. Quickly becoming one of the nation’s premier rock festivals, INKCARCERATION will feature over 30 bands on two outdoor stages, 70 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, the best drinks and for the first time, the haunted house attraction, Escape from Blood Prison.

In addition to headliners Shinedown, Godsmack and Five Finger Death Punch, this year’s electrifying line-up also includes +Live+, Taking Back Sunday, Seether, Skillet, I Prevail, Starset, Red Sun Rising, Motionless in White, Fozzy, Buckcherry, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Andrew W.K., P.O.D., Stabbing Westward, Light the Torch, From Ashes to New, Smile Empty Soul, Eyes Set To Kill, Awake at Last, The Funeral Portait, Kerbera, Raven Black, Beyond Unbroken, Rivals, Impending Lies and The Everyday Losers, plus special performances by The Monster Dolls.

INKCARCERATION has revealed its full tattoo artist line-up. With the concert happening outside, INKCARCERATION will feature 70 local and regional tattoo artists tattooing all weekend inside the reformatory. Appointments are recommended if there is a specific artist you would like to work with. Visit www.inkcarceration.com/tattoo for information on how to book your appointment!

Tattoo shops/companies who will be present at INKCARCERATION this year include Megavision El Drako Tattoo, Sin Inkorporated, Uncle Rodge’s Tattoo Shop, Sellers Ink Tattoo, Studio Vitruvius, Living Dead Tattoo Co., Waves Raditattoo Me Tattoo & Tattoo Repair Parlor, 1st Order Tattoo Co., Resurrection Tattoo, Murder Ink, American Crow Tattoo, Artisan Ink, Straight Eight Tattoos, American Outlaw Tattoo, Paragon Tattoo, Ventura Tattoo, Hardkore Ink, Hard Knox Tattoo, Soldier Mikes Tattoo, Imperial Tattoos, Eves Ink Tattoo, Artful Impressions, Bare Knuckle Tattoo, Red House Irons, Ink Slingas, Casually Tragick and Cincinnati Tattoo.

Tattoo artists scheduled to appear include John Cummings, Michael Hicks, Natalie Davis, Samantha Little, Serena Estes, Robert Keiuf, Michael Lalli, Jennifer Pennington, Tiffany Sutton, Melissa Freebern, Alexis Herzog, Alex Diffee, Whitney Rehn, Kristina Pafford, Amy Jiao, Jeff Naumann, Racheal Lare, Kassidy Huck, Alexis Hasket, Keith Hinkel, Brandon Durbin, Destinee Defriece, Kim Loesche, Loki Shane Defriece, Jacob Bettker, Justin Crawford, Tony Campise, Sean Smallwood, Tony “Two Times” Ledbetter, Rick Vicious, Juan Colon, Pain Sadler, Amber Sanders, Bethany Hendrix, Ed Zimmer, Chris Jacobs, Dragon Edong, Steven Hullander, Thomas Somebody, Pammy Sellers, Danny Kearney, Soldier Mike, Lil Alex, Josh Schutrum, Sean Quinlan, Jason Dombrosky, Cheyanne Cooper, Ryan Richardson, Josh Helman, Nicolas Daugherty, Amy Sinclair, Rob Hill, Tyler Larkin, Daniel Renteria, Waverly Judd, Tommy Guns, Martin Benavidez, Josh Paul, Kevin Caron, Mark Gailey, Stevil Knevil, Jacob Foster, Adrean “Cash” Moreno, Jake Henry and Matt Fotheringham.

Once again, INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival will take place at one of the most unique festival settings in the country – the Ohio State Reformatory. Considered one of the most haunted buildings in the country and the setting of the 1994 cinematic classic/IMDB’s highest rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption (celebrating its 25th anniversary his year), the Reformatory is centrally located about an hour away from Cleveland, Columbus, and Canton/Akron, Ohio and within a three-hour driving distance of Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, Michigan and southern Ontario. Additionally, INKCARCERATION features tent and RV camping for a true outdoor festival experience! See below for more details. Stay tuned for more details coming soon regarding gourmet food trucks and more!

Mentioned above, Escape from Blood Prison is the annual Halloween haunted house attraction hosted at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH. It typically runs from the end of September through early November every year, but INKCARCERATION will make this spooky attraction available for festival goers to experience all weekend long in 2019! Once Blood Prison takes over the reformatory, the enormous facility is filled with bloodthirsty inmates waiting for victims to enter and try and make it through the facility alive!

In its first year, INKCARCERATION brought enormous entertainment to over 18,000 fans, and this year, the festival aims even higher. Stay tuned for more news coming soon about INKCARCERATION 2019!

