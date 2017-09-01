U.S. Bombs at El Corazon in Seattle

U.S. Bombs at El Corazon in Seattle, Washington on August 31st 2017… After all contradictions as to whether front man of the U.S. bombs, Duane Peters “aka” the Master of Disaster, would show up to give his piece of mind to everyone, he proved everyone wrong. Beaten, but not defeated, he got on stage and in all DP style and presence proceeded to rock out the stage. Amongst the crowd, you had local fans and others coming as far away from Victoria BC just to dance and sing to the one and only Duane Peters.

Photos and words by Olga Aguilar

 

  • Brian September 7, 2017

    I’m glad that Duane is looking/acting better.. I was really concerned for him going out on this tour.. I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback.. Rock on Bombs!

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
