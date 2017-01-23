Sheckler Joins the LuZo Skatepark Build in Costa Rica To Honor Luis “Luzo” Zambado

Ryan Sheckler has announced a partnership with, DIVERTcity, a group developing an action sports complex in LA, which will empower youth through action sports, and Journey, a social-impact travel collective, to build a skatepark in San Rafael, Costa Rica for at-risk, and underprivileged youth. This announcement comes with a call-to-action for “socially-conscious” skateboarders to join Sheckler on this 2-part adventure (via wejourney.co/action-sports). A portion of ticket sales directly fund the skatepark and a 5-year local skateboard program.

The “LuZo Skatepark” will serve as a memorial for its namesake, Luis “Luzo” Zambado who was shot and killed last April while attempting to protect the youth in his skateboard program from an altercation with a drug dealer. Luis, along with his cousin Ruben Villalobos, created the youth group San Rafael Extremo to keep kids away from drugs and gang life through skateboarding. It is their dream to build a safe, public skatepark in San Rafael. The build will culminate in a grand opening ceremony produced with Red Bull with a skateboarding demonstration by Ryan Sheckler and other local professionals.

About DIVERTcity:

DIVERTcity believes in the transformative and inspirational power of action sports. Sadly, participation is out of reach to many, especially those in large urban populations. Its mission is to break down those barriers by developing action sports facilities like the Luzo Skatepark around the world. The group is developing its flagship location, a 150,000 SF facility, developed with Disney Imagineers, which includes activity space for skateboarding, surfing, and snowboarding, studio space for arts, media, and music, an entertainment venue, retail, food/beverage, and mixed-use office and program space for our non-profit partners. The project is set to open late 2019.