Love Letters “The Tony Alva Story” LA Premiere June 30th with His Eyes Have Fangs

We invite you to the LA premiere of “Love Letters, The Tony Alva Story” on Saturday June 30th brought to you by Vans “Off The Wall”, with support by Fender, Juice Magazine and Custom Vanner, at The House of Machines, 2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA. Admission is free. Event is 21+. Doors open at 8pm. Bar open until 2am. Movie screening at 10pm followed by a special performance by Tony Alva’s band @hiseyeshavefangs at 11pm. Sets by DJ Homesnakes all night. Photography by Wynn Miller on display and for purchase. Parking for vans and motorcycles will be available around the outside of the property. Event will be held at @thehouseofmachines_la