Love Letters “The Tony Alva Story” LA Premiere June 30th with His Eyes Have Fangs

We invite you to the LA premiere of “Love Letters, The Tony Alva Story” on Saturday June 30th brought to you by Vans “Off The Wall”, with support by Fender, Juice Magazine and Custom Vanner, at The House of Machines, 2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA. Admission is free. Event is 21+. Doors open at 8pm. Bar open until 2am. Movie screening at 10pm followed by a special performance by Tony Alva’s band @hiseyeshavefangs at 11pm. Sets by DJ Homesnakes all night. Photography by Wynn Miller on display and for purchase. Parking for vans and motorcycles will be available around the outside of the property. Event will be held at @thehouseofmachines_la

 

    Will be there!Lookin foward to seeing you all possibly (Dan,Terri,Vanessa).Tina though will be unable to join though due to work.We had such a great time seeing you all recently at the gathering for Jeff Ho,The Fakies and Terri’s pre birthday wishes.

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
