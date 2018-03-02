Iron Reagan New Video With Skateboarding Skeleton Nuns Wreaking Ripping Havoc

Iron Reagan, from Richmond, Virginia, consists of Municipal Waste vocalist Tony Foresta, Cannabis Corpse and Municipal Waste guitarist Phil “LandPhil” Hall, former A.N.S. guitarist Mark Bronzino, former Darkest Hour drummer Ryan Parrish, and Hellbear bassist Rob Skotis.

Formed in 2012, IRON REAGAN punk-metal quintet quickly released a demo EP followed by their debut full-length, “Worse Than Dead” via A389 Recordings, and splits with both Exhumed and Toxic Shock. The band then signed to Relapse Records and released their self-produced sophomore full-length “The Tyranny of Will”, mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) in 2014.

Since 2014, IRON REAGAN have toured the world almost non-stop, with high-caliber acts in the punk, hardcore and metal worlds such as Poison Idea, Napalm Death, Voivod, Skeletonwitch, The Black Dahlia Murder, GWAR, Seven Seconds, Eyehategod, etc. including appearances at Hellfest, Full Terror Assault, Brutal Assault, This is Hardcore, Party San Open Air, and numerous others.

In 2017, IRON REAGAN called upon the masses to join the holy order of thrash on their latest full-length, “Crossover Ministry”. Comprised of 18 tracks and thirty minutes of frantic, punk-metal fury with relentlessly catchy riffs and irresistible, mosh-ready grooves, Crossover Ministry is a further continuation of the band’s punchy, thrash gallops and unique hardcore punk attitude. Once again, Kurt Ballou was called upon to mix the record with guitarist Phil (Landphil) Hall handling the recording. Hear their vicious sonic attack at a circle pit near you!

After vigorously touring throughout 2017 supporting Crossover Ministry, IRON REAGAN unites with GATECREEPER for a split recording mixed by Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studios, featuring 8 new tracks that will make you want to slash grind right through some Tedderstone pool coping with hurricane strength velocity.