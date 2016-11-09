Exposure Skate 2016 to Benefit and Empower Women

Congrats to the winners of the fifth annual Exposure Skate 2016, the world’s largest women’s skateboarding contest, which took place November 5th in Encinitas, California! Brighton Zeuner took first in the Pro Bowl contest, Lizzie Armanto took first in the Pro Vert contest and Alexis Sablone took first in the Pro Street contest, Sari Simpson took first in the Am 15 and Over Vert contest, Kendra Long took first in the AM 14 and Under Street contest, Hayley Wilson took first in the AM 15 and Over Street contest, Minna Stess took first in the AM 14 and Under Bowl contest, Kihana Ogawa took first in the AM 15 and Over Bowl contest, and Sierra Kerr took first in the AM 14 and Under Vert contest. Thanks to the Exposure Skate crew for another incredible event to benefit those affected by domestic violence issues, and empower women through skateboarding. Check out some snaps from the contest by Olga Aguilar.

Arianna Carmona – fs invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar Arianna Carmona – fs invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure Bowl Skating arena. Photo by Olga Aguilar Exposure Bowl Skating arena. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Grom squad. Photo by Olga Aguilar Grom squad. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Amar Hadid – feeble grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Amar Hadid – feeble grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arianna Carmona – bside air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Arianna Carmona – bside air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Gracie Earl – fs grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Gracie Earl – fs grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Amar Hadid – mute air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Amar Hadid – mute air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bryce Wettstein – backside 50_50. Photo by Olga Aguilar Bryce Wettstein – backside 50_50. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Allysha Le – bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Allysha Le – bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hanna Zanzi – blunt nose grab. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hanna Zanzi – blunt nose grab. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brighton Zeuner – Andrecht invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brighton Zeuner – Andrecht invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Minna Stess – bs slash. Photo by Olga Aguilar Minna Stess – bs slash. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jordyn Barratt – fs stalefish. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jordyn Barratt – fs stalefish. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Ellyn Badens – bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Ellyn Badens – bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Lizzie Armanto – bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Lizzie Armanto – bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brighton Zeuner – eggplant. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brighton Zeuner – eggplant. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kat Folsom – fs boneless. Photo by Olga Aguilar Kat Folsom – fs boneless. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hunter Long – feeble grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hunter Long – feeble grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nicole Hause – fakie ollie grab. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nicole Hause – fakie ollie grab. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bella Kenworthy – fs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Bella Kenworthy – fs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jordyn Barratt- bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jordyn Barratt- bs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jordan Santana – front smith grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jordan Santana – front smith grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Ruby Rockstar Trew dropins reaching the opposite wall. Photo by Olga Aguilar Ruby Rockstar Trew dropins reaching the opposite wall. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kody Tamanaha – fs smith. Photo by Olga Aguilar Kody Tamanaha – fs smith. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brighton Zeuner – fs smith grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brighton Zeuner – fs smith grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jordyn Barratt – fs invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jordyn Barratt – fs invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kat Folsom – fs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Kat Folsom – fs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Julz Lynn- fs carve grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Julz Lynn- fs carve grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nicole Hause – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nicole Hause – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Maddie Collins – fs 50_50. Photo by Olga Aguilar Maddie Collins – fs 50_50. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Allysha Le – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Allysha Le – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nicole Noller – rock to fakie. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nicole Noller – rock to fakie. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nora Vasconcellos – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nora Vasconcellos – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Paige Labare – backside carve. Photo by Olga Aguilar Paige Labare – backside carve. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nicole Hause – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nicole Hause – indy air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bia Sodre – fs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Bia Sodre – fs air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Sierra Kerr – lien air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Sierra Kerr – lien air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Lizzie Armanto – lien air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Lizzie Armanto – lien air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hanna Zanzi – front smith grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hanna Zanzi – front smith grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Allysha Le – lien air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Allysha Le – lien air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Maddie Collins – fs carve grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar Maddie Collins – fs carve grind. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arianna Carmona – invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar Arianna Carmona – invert. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brighton Zeuner – lipslide. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brighton Zeuner – lipslide. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Sari Simpson – bside air. Photo by Olga Aguilar Sari Simpson – bside air. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jordyn Barratt – fs boneless. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jordyn Barratt – fs boneless. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Sierra Kerr – rock to fakie. Photo by Olga Aguilar Sierra Kerr – rock to fakie. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2016 – Pro Bowl Results

1st – Brighton Zeuner

2nd – Jordyn Barratt

3rd – Hanna Zanzi

4th – Nicole Hause

5th – Allysha Le

6th – Sarah Thompson

7th – Nora Vasconcellos

8th – Julz Lynn Kindstrand

9th – Hunter Long

10th – Arianna Carmona

11th – Maddie Collins

12th – Bia Sodre

13th – Bryce Wettstein

14th – Jordan Serpentini

Exposure 2016 – Pro Vert Results

1st – Lizzie Armanto

2nd – Jordyn Barratt

3rd – Nicole Hause

4th – Brighton Zeuner

5th – Allysha Le

6th – Arianna Carmona

7th – Bryce Wettstein

8th – Sarah Thompson

9th – Bia Sodre

10th – Kat Folsom

Exposure 2016 – Pro Street Results

1st – Alexis Sablone

2nd – Mariah Duran

3rd – Jenn Soto

4th – Kiana Parra

5th – Lacey Baker

6th – Savannah Headden

7th – Una Farrar

8th – Annie Guglia

9th – Nora Vasconcellos

10th – Ana Rendon

11th – Sarah Meurle

12th – Breana Geering

13th – Jordan Serpentini

14th – Marissa Martinez

15th – Fabiana Delfino

16th – Bia Sodre

17th – Charlotte Hym

18th – Christiana Smith

19th – Ariana Spencer

20th – Evelyn Abad

21st – Noelia Velez

22nd – Amanda Castillo

23rd – Samantha Narvaez

24th – Sophie Leonardo

Exposure 2016 – AM 15 and Over Vert Results

1st – Sari Simpson

2nd – Leticia Goncalves

3rd – Amar Hadid

4th – Jen Barilaro

5th – Nicole Noller

6th – Jessie Frietze

Exposure 2016 – AM 14 and Under Street Results

1st – Kendra Long

2nd – Liv Lovelace

3rd – Poe Pinson

4th – Minna Stess

5th – Grace Marhoefer

6th – Emma Houle

7th – Dana Holman

8th – Zoe Safanda

9th – Spencer Breaux

10th Devon Halliburton

11th – Clair Davis

12th – Sierra Kerr

13th – Michelle Yoon

14th – Stella Reynolds

15th – Vianez Morales

16th – Skylar Chadwick

17th – Jordice French

18th -Briel Weingarther

19th – Dalia Lundquist

20th – Lillian Sherrell

21st – Halle Gonzalez

22nd – Tabitha Vanderkarr

23rd – Ava Skelton

Exposure 2016 – AM 15 and Over Street Results

1st – Hayley Wilson

2nd – Lily McElligott

3rd – Hannah Tallman

4th – Emma Fastesson Lindgren

5th – Talia Smith

6th – Mecu Videla

7th – Leticia Goncalves

8th – Johanna Juzelius

9th – Alex Macrae

10th – Courtney Akita

11th – Kelly Murray

12th – Brittney Conrad

13th – Alishia Stevens

14th – Jessica Jansson

15th – Leah Ho

16th – Carly Solar

17th – Stephanie LaVita

18th – Jazmyn Glause

19th – Ellyn Badens

20th – Olivia Black

21st – Nicole Noller

22nd – Carly Vanderkarr

23rd – Jessie Kudin

24th – Gemma Balkin

25th – Alexandra Larson

26th – Rose Archie

27th – Maya Volpacchio

28th – Ashleigh Behrmann

Exposure 2016 – AM 14 and Under Bowl Results

1st – Minna Stess

2nd – Zoe Safanda

3rd – Spencer Breaux

4th – Bella Kenworthy

5th – Kody Tamanaha

6th – Jordan Santana

7th – Michelle Yoon

8th – Grace Marhoefer

9th – Rella Murphy

10th – Poe Pinson

11th – Ruby Rockstar Trew

12th – Charity Tahoe Smith

13th – Indiana Barnard

14th – Halle Gonzalez

15th – Ella Rose Myer

16th – Adia Feigner

17th – Dalia Lundquist

18th – Chase Barclay

19th – Clair Davis

20th – Stella Reynolds

21st – Aubrey Kelsay

22nd – Zoe Herishen

23rd – Jordice French

24th – Shayne Biggs

25th – Vianez Morales

26th – Kate Dillon

27th – Angela Strong

28th – Kyoto Grisnik

29th – Quinne Daniels

30th – London Meza

31st – Tegan Meza

Exposure 2016 – AM 15 and Over Bowl Results

1st – Kihana Ogawa

2nd – Gabrielle Brownfield

3rd – Sari Simpson

4th – Leticia Goncalves

5th – Amar Hadid

6th – Paige LaBare

7th – Tuli Lam

8th – Nicole Noller

9th – Jessica Jansson

10th – Jessie Frietze

11th – Brianna Winter

12th – Leah Ho

13th – Jessie Harrell

14th – Jessie Kudin

15th – Ashleigh Behrmann

16th – Gracie Earl

17th – Stephanie Allen

18th – Roxzi Bokolas

19th – Olivia Black

20th – Ellyn Badens

21st – Michelle Barnett

22nd – Brittney Conrad

23rd – Melanie Mercier

24th – Evelyn Abad

25th – Gemma Balkin

26th – Jen Barilaro

27th – Kristen Acerra

28th – Trisha Mendez

29th – Kendra Sebelius

Exposure 2016 – AM 14 and Under Vert Results

1st – Sierra Kerr

2nd – Grace Marhoefer

3rd – Minna Stess

4th – Ruby Rockstar Trew

5th – Ella Rose Myer

6th – Kyoto Grisnik

ABOUT EXPOSURE:

EXPOSURE is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through skateboarding. We create opportunities for women By organizing events that provide all-female Professional and Amateur skateboarding competitions, learn-to-skate clinics and wellness education. Proceeds from our events support survivors of domestic violence.

For more info about Exposure, please go to http://exposureskate.org/

For more stats and event coverage, go to:

https://theboardr.com/resultscategory/38/Exposure