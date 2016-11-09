Exposure Skate 2016 to Benefit and Empower Women
Congrats to the winners of the fifth annual Exposure Skate 2016, the world’s largest women’s skateboarding contest, which took place November 5th in Encinitas, California! Brighton Zeuner took first in the Pro Bowl contest, Lizzie Armanto took first in the Pro Vert contest and Alexis Sablone took first in the Pro Street contest, Sari Simpson took first in the Am 15 and Over Vert contest, Kendra Long took first in the AM 14 and Under Street contest, Hayley Wilson took first in the AM 15 and Over Street contest, Minna Stess took first in the AM 14 and Under Bowl contest, Kihana Ogawa took first in the AM 15 and Over Bowl contest, and Sierra Kerr took first in the AM 14 and Under Vert contest. Thanks to the Exposure Skate crew for another incredible event to benefit those affected by domestic violence issues, and empower women through skateboarding. Check out some snaps from the contest by Olga Aguilar.
Exposure 2016 – Pro Bowl Results
1st – Brighton Zeuner
2nd – Jordyn Barratt
3rd – Hanna Zanzi
4th – Nicole Hause
5th – Allysha Le
6th – Sarah Thompson
7th – Nora Vasconcellos
8th – Julz Lynn Kindstrand
9th – Hunter Long
10th – Arianna Carmona
11th – Maddie Collins
12th – Bia Sodre
13th – Bryce Wettstein
14th – Jordan Serpentini
Exposure 2016 – Pro Vert Results
1st – Lizzie Armanto
2nd – Jordyn Barratt
3rd – Nicole Hause
4th – Brighton Zeuner
5th – Allysha Le
6th – Arianna Carmona
7th – Bryce Wettstein
8th – Sarah Thompson
9th – Bia Sodre
10th – Kat Folsom
Exposure 2016 – Pro Street Results
1st – Alexis Sablone
2nd – Mariah Duran
3rd – Jenn Soto
4th – Kiana Parra
5th – Lacey Baker
6th – Savannah Headden
7th – Una Farrar
8th – Annie Guglia
9th – Nora Vasconcellos
10th – Ana Rendon
11th – Sarah Meurle
12th – Breana Geering
13th – Jordan Serpentini
14th – Marissa Martinez
15th – Fabiana Delfino
16th – Bia Sodre
17th – Charlotte Hym
18th – Christiana Smith
19th – Ariana Spencer
20th – Evelyn Abad
21st – Noelia Velez
22nd – Amanda Castillo
23rd – Samantha Narvaez
24th – Sophie Leonardo
Exposure 2016 – AM 15 and Over Vert Results
1st – Sari Simpson
2nd – Leticia Goncalves
3rd – Amar Hadid
4th – Jen Barilaro
5th – Nicole Noller
6th – Jessie Frietze
Exposure 2016 – AM 14 and Under Street Results
1st – Kendra Long
2nd – Liv Lovelace
3rd – Poe Pinson
4th – Minna Stess
5th – Grace Marhoefer
6th – Emma Houle
7th – Dana Holman
8th – Zoe Safanda
9th – Spencer Breaux
10th Devon Halliburton
11th – Clair Davis
12th – Sierra Kerr
13th – Michelle Yoon
14th – Stella Reynolds
15th – Vianez Morales
16th – Skylar Chadwick
17th – Jordice French
18th -Briel Weingarther
19th – Dalia Lundquist
20th – Lillian Sherrell
21st – Halle Gonzalez
22nd – Tabitha Vanderkarr
23rd – Ava Skelton
Exposure 2016 – AM 15 and Over Street Results
1st – Hayley Wilson
2nd – Lily McElligott
3rd – Hannah Tallman
4th – Emma Fastesson Lindgren
5th – Talia Smith
6th – Mecu Videla
7th – Leticia Goncalves
8th – Johanna Juzelius
9th – Alex Macrae
10th – Courtney Akita
11th – Kelly Murray
12th – Brittney Conrad
13th – Alishia Stevens
14th – Jessica Jansson
15th – Leah Ho
16th – Carly Solar
17th – Stephanie LaVita
18th – Jazmyn Glause
19th – Ellyn Badens
20th – Olivia Black
21st – Nicole Noller
22nd – Carly Vanderkarr
23rd – Jessie Kudin
24th – Gemma Balkin
25th – Alexandra Larson
26th – Rose Archie
27th – Maya Volpacchio
28th – Ashleigh Behrmann
Exposure 2016 – AM 14 and Under Bowl Results
1st – Minna Stess
2nd – Zoe Safanda
3rd – Spencer Breaux
4th – Bella Kenworthy
5th – Kody Tamanaha
6th – Jordan Santana
7th – Michelle Yoon
8th – Grace Marhoefer
9th – Rella Murphy
10th – Poe Pinson
11th – Ruby Rockstar Trew
12th – Charity Tahoe Smith
13th – Indiana Barnard
14th – Halle Gonzalez
15th – Ella Rose Myer
16th – Adia Feigner
17th – Dalia Lundquist
18th – Chase Barclay
19th – Clair Davis
20th – Stella Reynolds
21st – Aubrey Kelsay
22nd – Zoe Herishen
23rd – Jordice French
24th – Shayne Biggs
25th – Vianez Morales
26th – Kate Dillon
27th – Angela Strong
28th – Kyoto Grisnik
29th – Quinne Daniels
30th – London Meza
31st – Tegan Meza
Exposure 2016 – AM 15 and Over Bowl Results
1st – Kihana Ogawa
2nd – Gabrielle Brownfield
3rd – Sari Simpson
4th – Leticia Goncalves
5th – Amar Hadid
6th – Paige LaBare
7th – Tuli Lam
8th – Nicole Noller
9th – Jessica Jansson
10th – Jessie Frietze
11th – Brianna Winter
12th – Leah Ho
13th – Jessie Harrell
14th – Jessie Kudin
15th – Ashleigh Behrmann
16th – Gracie Earl
17th – Stephanie Allen
18th – Roxzi Bokolas
19th – Olivia Black
20th – Ellyn Badens
21st – Michelle Barnett
22nd – Brittney Conrad
23rd – Melanie Mercier
24th – Evelyn Abad
25th – Gemma Balkin
26th – Jen Barilaro
27th – Kristen Acerra
28th – Trisha Mendez
29th – Kendra Sebelius
Exposure 2016 – AM 14 and Under Vert Results
1st – Sierra Kerr
2nd – Grace Marhoefer
3rd – Minna Stess
4th – Ruby Rockstar Trew
5th – Ella Rose Myer
6th – Kyoto Grisnik
ABOUT EXPOSURE:
EXPOSURE is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through skateboarding. We create opportunities for women By organizing events that provide all-female Professional and Amateur skateboarding competitions, learn-to-skate clinics and wellness education. Proceeds from our events support survivors of domestic violence.
For more info about Exposure, please go to http://exposureskate.org/
For more stats and event coverage, go to:
