Coping Bash Mini Ramp Skate Contest at SBC Restaurant, Vancouver B.C. Canada

The Pacific Northwest can be notorious for crappy weather and this year it seems that cities like Vancouver B.C. in Canada have had it particularly rough.

Life without a dry place to skate seems hardly worth living but, thanks to Malcolm Hassan and Andrew Crawford, the owners of the SBC RESTAURANT, who have put their asses on the line and and their money where their mouths are, Vancouver is fortunate enough to have a 65-foot indoor mini ramp alongside a bar, restaurant and live music venue that is a home and clubhouse to the Vancouver skateboard community.

A drizzly Sunday Feb 19th saw the inaugural COPING BASH MINI RAMP CONTEST and the Vancouver Skate Scene arrived in droves to SBC, ravenous for the first large scale indoor ramp contest to go down in the city since 2008.

Under the eyes of a judges panel made up of Canadian skateboarding legends, a heavy lineup of skateboarders battled it out throughout the day to take home cash, prizes and bragging rights.

Trucks barked, beers flowed, music blared, sweat flew and the fires of wintertime stoke were lit a blaze, helping to get us through these dark days and back to drier days under the sun.

-Words by Jeff Cole.

-Photos by Olga Aguilar

Sam McKinlay. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Sam McKinlay. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Skate legend, Sam McKinlay, with an epic photo from the ditch digger contest in Vernon BC. This photo and more are at SBC Ramp for a few more days. Most of the pictures are from events in the Vancouver, Canada, skate scene and many have been documented for Juice Magazine by Olga Aguilar.

Photo show. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Photo show. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Jeff Matheson took home first place in the contest. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Jeff Matheson took home first place in the contest. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Jeff Muirhead. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Jeff Muirhead. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Logan. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Logan. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Presley Huska. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Presley Huska. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

James. Photo by Olga Aguilar. James. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Alexis MacRae. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Alexis MacRae. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Shari White. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Shari White. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Kristen Landry. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Kristen Landry. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Rose Archie. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Rose Archie. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Kassy Bailey. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Kassy Bailey. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Mercier Melanie. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Mercier Melanie. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Una Farrar. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Una Farrar. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Sam Lind. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Sam Lind. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar. Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar.