Bones Wheels presents: “Easy Streets Dirty Birds”﻿

“BONES® Easy Streets™ are softer 99A Street Tech Formula wheels that ride smoother and faster on a greater range of terrain, without losing the unique grip, slide-ability and characteristic bark of the original BONES 103A STF. Easy Streets will improve your skating if you are not always riding super smooth concrete. They make it more fun to skate a wider range of terrains by cushioning your landings, gripping, sliding, and rolling MUCH easier on rough pavement…without flat spotting.”