7th Annual Oklahoma Slam is set for July 27-29th, hosted by Nashoba Youth Foundation

The Seventh Annual Oklahoma Slam is set for July 27-July 29th, hosted by Nashoba Youth Foundation (NYF) . Oklahoma’s Largest Skateboarding Competition, Skate Against Hate, will benefit Anti-Bullying and Autism Awareness Campaigns. Skateboard Camps are planned for July 27, from 4:00-6:00pm pm at Skatepark Off Broadway located at 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK 74953. Skateboarding competitions begin July 28, from 10:00 am-5:00pm at Skatepark off Broadway (105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK 74953) and July 29 at Nashoba Skatepark from 10:00am-5:00pm at Nashoba Skatepark, located at US-270, Heavener, OK 74937. Registration begins at 9:00 am. $5.00 Entry Fee per event. General Admission Free. Keep up to date at https://www.facebook.com/events/389895088157755/

Sponsors wanted…

Contact Nashoba at (918) 647-5296 from 9am-12:30 or 1-4pm.

Eric Standridge, Organizer (918) 385-2594

Kathleen Bishop, Vendor Rep: [email protected]