X Games California Coverage Beginning Today

Today at 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST on ESPN, watch the Sloanyard Skateboard MegaPark and Sloanyard BMX MegaPark and Ventura Preview. Read on for viewing schedules and more info on how to watch the X Games California 2023 on ESPN and YouTube.

Selema Masekela, Jason Ellis and Tony Hawk will be hosting the X Games on ESPN and ABC, alongside streaming host Jack Mitrani hosting the YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine coverage from July 21-23, 2023. In addition, Kristen Beat will provide sideline reporting for the host teams throughout the weekend. Providing play-by-play for all skateboard events, Brandon Graham – World of X Games host since 2013 – returns to the X Games talent team. Graham is joined by Corbin Harris, who returns year to provide Skateboard Park and Vert analysis. Amelia Brodka will provide analysis for the women’s skateboard events, and Gary Rogers will provide analysis for the Skateboard Street contests. Longtime play-by-play presenter Jimmy Coleman will call both BMX and Moto X events. He’ll be joined by former X Games gold medalists Scotty Cranmer (BMX) and Blake “Bilko” Williams(Moto X) providing analysis for their respective sports.

The list of invitees is at https://www.xgames.com/events/x-games-california-2023/event-athletes

ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 will combine for 15.5 hours of X Games California 2023 coverage throughout the weekend. For the full schedule of broadcast and streaming content please visit the How to Watch page.

The X Games Digital Show will stream live all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday with exclusive content including eliminations, athlete guests and more. The digital show will provide extended coverage beginning with a pre-show at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday to get fans hyped for live competition coverage. It will then end with post show coverage wrapping up the day’s competitions. This show is interactive, giving fans the ability to chat, participate in polls, etc.

TV Schedule:

Thursday Jul. 20 – 7:00pm – 9:00pm ET (ESPN): Monster Energy BMX MegaPark, Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark

Friday Jul. 21 – 9:00pm – 11:30pm ET (ESPN): Men’s Skateboard Vert, BMX Street (Replay), Moto X Best Trick

Saturday Jul. 22 – 1:00pm – 6:00pm ET (ABC): Women’s Skateboard Street, Thayers BMX Dirt, Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert (Replay), Moto X QuarterPipe High Air, Men’s Skateboard Park, Thayers BMX Dirt Best Trick, Women’s Skateboard Vert

Saturday Jul. 22 – 8:00pm – 11:00pm ET (ESPN2): BMX Park, Thayers BMX Dirt Best Trick (Replay), Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick, Moto X Best Whip

Sunday Jul. 23 – 1:00pm – 6:00pm ET (ABC): Women’s Skateboard Park, Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick, Men’s Skateboard Street, Skateboard Vert Best Trick

YouTube & Twitch Schedule:

Friday, July 21, 2023 – 10am to 10pm ET: X Games Friday Livestream Various Competitions

BMX Dirt Elimination: 1:30pm ET | 10:30am PT

Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination: 3:30pm ET | 12:30pm PT

Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination: 5:30pm ET | 2:30pm PT

BMX Street: 7:30pm ET | 4:30pm PT

Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert: 9:00pm ET | 6:00pm PT

Moto X Best Trick: 10:45pm ET | 7:45pm PT

Saturday, July 22, 2023 – 10am to 10pm ET: X Games Friday Livestream Various Competitions

Women’s Skateboard Street: 1:00pm ET | 10:00am PT

BMX Dirt: 2:15pm ET | 11:15am PT

Moto X QuarterPipe High Air: 3:45pm ET | 12:45pm PT

Men’s Skateboard Park: 4:30pm ET | 1:30pm PT

BMX Dirt Best Trick: 6:15pm ET | 3:15pm PT

Pacifico Women’s Skateboard Vert: 7:00pm ET | 4:00pm PT

BMX Park: 8:00pm ET | 5:00pm PT

Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick: 9:45pm ET | 6:45pm PT

Moto X Best Whip: 10:30pm ET | 7:30pm PT

Sunday, July 23, 2023 – 10am to 6pm ET: X Games Friday Livestream Various Competitions

Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick: 12:00pm ET | 9:00am PT

Women’s Skateboard Park: 1:00pm ET | 10:00am PT

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick: 3:00pm ET | 12:00pm PT

Men’s Skateboard Street: 4:00pm ET | 1:00pm PT

Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick: 5:30pm ET | 2:30pm PT

X Games California 2023 tickets are available now at XGames.com. In addition to general admission tickets, X Games offers several hospitality and experiences which include meet and greets, behind the scenes access and more. Additional information on X Games 2023 will be forthcoming on XGames.com

X Games Shines Spotlight on Women’s Skateboarding with Return of Vert and Addition of Skateboard Street Best Trick

X Games California 2023 will celebrate women’s skateboarding in several ways during the event July 21-23, highlighted by the addition of the first-ever Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick competition and the return of Women’s Skateboard Vert for the first time since 2010.

X Games and Section Z will partner to help grow the sport of skateboarding among women by providing access and exposure for a diverse group of local females at X Games California. Section Z’s mission is to expose young female athletes to live sports by reserving a dedicated section at professional sporting events. At X Games, they will bring 200 female high school students from the LA area to X Games where they will take in live competitions, participate in learn to ride sessions and interact with female athletes and executives to show them what is possible for women in sports.

Discount Travel to the X Games

X Games Partners with Visit Ventura, Ventura County Coast and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Provide Easy and Accessible Sustainable Travel Up and Down Southern California Coast to X Games in Ventura, CA, July 21-23

X Games, the leading action sports content provider and event producer, announced more detailed information about its partnership with Visit Ventura and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner – an unprecedented partnership which will provide access from key Southern California cities to the X Games event, bringing ticket-holders to and from Ventura this summer.

“Fans will be coming to X Games from all over Southern California and we wanted to provide them with a more sustainable way to travel to Ventura for the event,” said Valerie Ryan, X Games Vice President, Fan Experience & Hospitality. “We worked with the Pacific Surfliner team to provide added route times during X Games event days, that make it more convenient for fans, and the train drops off right at the X Games entrance to the fairgrounds. Fans can explore X Games and walk a few blocks to downtown to check out everything Ventura has to offer.”

The Pacific Surfliner is the second busiest Amtrak route in the country and one of the most scenic train routes in America. The train travels along the Southern California coast, through diverse landscapes that include beaches, low mountain passes, and agriculture. The Ventura stop is part of the Fairgrounds parking lot, a few feet from where X Games three-day event will take place.

Trains are 46 percent more energy efficient than traveling by car, and each Pacific Surfliner train can take as many as 290 cars off the road. Passengers can enjoy reclining seats, power outlets, Wi-Fi, and a market café with snacks and drinks, as well the ability to carry on skateboards and surfboards. Bikes can be transported with a free reservation.

A total of 10 Pacific Surfliner trips operate to Ventura daily, from as far north as San Luis Obispo and as far south as San Juan Capistrano. During the event, an additional trip will be added to the schedule to provide customers with a late-night departure option from Ventura back to Los Angeles. With approximately 500 seats on board each Pacific Surfliner train, there is a potential to carry more than 16,000 passengers to and from the event over the three-day period.

“We are thrilled to partner with X Games this summer and offer fans a 15 percent savings on train travel to the venue,” said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Pacific Surfliner service. “We are also proud to unveil the first train wrap on the Pacific Surfliner in recent years in partnership with the X Games and Visit Ventura. This is an exciting new venture for us and we hope to partner with other brands and events similarly in the future.”

The X Games creative will feature seven athletes to include: Sky Brown, Rayssa Leal, Nyjah Huston, Kevin Peraza, Jackson Strong, Jamie Foy and Garrett Reynolds and fully cover two train cars. The design will also feature a custom X Games QR code so fans can sign up for event information via text alerts. Developed in partnership with Visit Ventura, the design of the wrap celebrates the dreamy, laid-back vibes of Southern California’s coastal communities.

“Sustainable travel has been at the forefront of our conversations since the very beginning,” said Marlyss Auster, President and CEO of Visit Ventura. “We have been in weekly transportation meetings for months with LOSSAN and the X Games team to create a sustainable travel plan that would benefit our city. The truth is train travel is not only better for our local community, but it’s also better for the environment and the guest experience too. It’s a win-win.”

The train wrap is visible on the Pacific Surfliner starting Thursday, June 22, and is expected to remain in service through the end of the year. The train is expected to depart Los Angeles Union Station around 7 a.m., traveling to San Luis Obispo and the second train will make its way back later in the day and evening.

X Games recently teamed up with Community, the SMS engagement platform that connects businesses, brands, sports teams, political and public figures, celebrities, musicians, and creators to their audiences at scale. Through Community’s innovative platform and technology, fans can interact directly with fans around exclusive events; special promotions; and more. Be sure to text X Games’ Community number at: 772-4-XGames.

About X Games

X Games has been the leader in action sports since 1995. The 2023 edition will feature the world’s best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames on social to get the most up-to-date event information and visit www.xgames.com.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. More information about the Pacific Surfliner, including schedules, special offers, and station details, as well as a 15 percent savings on X Games admission, can be found at www.PacificSurfliner.com/XGames.