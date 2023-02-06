Art and activism… Feb 11, 2023 to March 25, 2023. Opening Reception Feb 11 at 7-10pm.

“Subliminal Projects is pleased to present, Visual Language: The Art of Protest, a group exhibition and survey of the symbiotic relationship between art and activism. Visual Language is an ongoing project curated in collaboration with Coates & Scarry, that aims to investigate and spark dialogue about how art acts as a vehicle of communication.

The historied alliance between art and protest, in its many manifestations, is rooted in the understanding that effective change begins with a cultural shift. Visual Language: The Art of Protest, is an investigation of how art serves as a societal crux between dissent and action. The exhibition features a selection of pivotal artists whose practice challenges systematic corruption imposed by those in power. The tone of the works gathered range from political, ironic, typographic, autonomous, and abstract, collectively serving as a beacon of resistance, awakening, and a confrontation of regressive politics.

Since its inception in 2004, as an artist and activist-run commercial space, Subliminal Projects has served as a platform highlighting awareness through art, dedicated to long-term support of our community and organizations engaged in aid. For the exhibition’s duration, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Amnesty International, a global non-governmental organization focused on human rights, and Inner-City Arts, a Los Angeles-based educational space empowering children, teens, and the community through the transformational power of art.”

CONTRIBUTING ARTISTS

Andrea Bowers (Vielmetter Los Angeles), Awanle Ayiboro Hawa Al (Emergeast), Barbara Kruger (Spruth Magers), Cey Adams, Cheryl Dunn, Christopher Martin, David Shrigley (Stephen Friedman Gallery), Ed Ruscha, El Seed, Emory Douglas, Gary Taxali, Gordon Cheung, Guerrilla Girls, Hana Shahnavaz (Emergeast), Leila Pazooki (Emergeast), Lina Puerta, Maya Hayuk, Pussy Riot (Nadya Tolokonnikova), Penny Byrne, Renee Cox, Robbie Conal, Ron English, Salah Elmur (Vigo Gallery), Shepard Fairey, Stan Squirewell (Claire Oliver Gallery), and Juana Valdez (Spinello Projects).

ABOUT COATES & SCARRY

Coates & Scarry are art dealers and curators based in the UK. They have worked in partnership for twelve years on projects and with institutions such as the Royal West Academy (RWA), Bristol City Museum, and other commercial galleries and project spaces. They have curated exhibitions in Hong Kong, NYC, London, Bristol, and Los Angeles, covering subjects on queer theory, identity, the environment, and the human condition.

For more information visit, coatesandscarry.com, and follow them on Instagram @coatesandscarry.

Subliminal Projects

1331 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA 90026

Directions

https://subliminalprojects.com