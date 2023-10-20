Vans Rowan 2 is Rowan Zorilla Signature Model 2

The new Rowan 2, Rowan Zorilla’s second signature shoe model, picks up where explosive impact of the Rowan Pro left off in 2020. The Rowan 2 features the new ImpactWaffle™ tech from Vans Skateboarding, along with a variety of other slick attributes.

On October, 20, 2023, Vans Skateboarding and Rowan Zorilla will be celebrating the launch of his new shoe with an All-Star Skate Baseball game, an Open Skate Session with Cash for Tricks, and the world premiere of Rowan’s new video part, “Blurry.” Read on for info and RSVP HERE to join the good times.

PRESS RELEASE:

Rowan Zorilla is a Vista, CA native sponsored by the likes of Supreme and Baker Skateboards. He is a holder of multiple memorable video parts, and a vital member of the Vans Skateboarding team. Now, he’s adding another chapter to his legacy with the release of his second signature sneaker: the Rowan 2.

The Rowan 2 offers a look that’s simultaneously progressive and accessible and is inspired by vintage court shoes. The Rowan 2 is also accompanied by an apparel assortment that includes loose-fit carpenter denim, a short-sleeve tee with an all-over screen-printed graphic pulled from one of Rowan’s personal vintage Vans tees, and a reversible bucket hat. A 1⁄4 zip polar fleece and a long-sleeve tee with a hand-drawn Circle-V logo graphic round it out.

Rowan 2 takes ImpactWaffle™ and turns up the performance. The dual-density VR3 Cush midsole is upgraded with more underfoot protection from heel to toe. The redesigned zonal tread design makes the best use of SickStick™ rubber to offer enhanced (and sustainable) impact protection and board feel.

Vans Skateboarding and Rowan Zorilla celebrate the launch of his new signature shoe with an All-Star Skate Baseball game, an Open Skate Session with Cash for Tricks, and the world premiere of Rowan’s new video part, “Blurry.” Join Vans for the Rowan 2 launch party on Friday, October 20, from 7 pm to 10 pm at Cal State Fullerton, Goodwin Baseball Stadium; RSVP HERE.

Vans Skateboarding and Rowan Zorilla’s Rowan 2 will be released on October 20 via vans.com/skateboarding and select Vans Skateboarding stockists.

