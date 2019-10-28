Vans Pro Presented By HIC Is ON At Sunset Beach!

10-12 foot surf is pumping for the Vans Pro presented by HIC now! It’s the local qualifier for the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. Check it now VansTripleCrownOfSurfing.com

The Vans Pro presented by HIC, a World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event and the official local qualifier into the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, has been called ON today in pumping 10-12ft. surf. The new, solid NW swell is building slowly through the day with wave face heights in the 15+ft. range and clean offshore easterly winds grooming the lineup. Today marks the North Shore’s first big swell and launch of the professional WSL surf season for the next eight weeks on Oahu.

“The new NW swell is lining up perfectly for opening day of the Vans Pro, with waves in the 10-12 foot range and ideal offshore winds,” said Marty Thomas, WSL Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Competition Director. “We will complete Round 1 today along with the first eleven heats of Round 2 so looking forward to an epic day of competition. We’re excited to kick start the season in solid Sunset conditions.”

Opening day of the Vans Pro will see Round 1 begin at 8:00am HST and complete heats 1-8 along with the first 11 heats of Round 2 by 4:00pm.

Local standouts to keep an eye on in the first round include 2010 Vans Pro winner and former Big Wave World Champion Billy Kemper in Heat 3; former event winners Evan Valiere in Heat 4; Mason Ho in Heat 6, Danny Fuller in Heat 5 and Regional Junior Champion Robert Grilho.

Last year’s Champion, Kiron Jabour, pre-event warm up. Photo: @mitchell.james.mcewen

The Vans Pro will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, VansTripleCrownOfSurfing.com, the free WSL app and on Spectrum Surf channels 20 and 1020HD across the state of Hawaii.The competition will run on the three biggest and best days of surf at Sunset Beach and crown an event winner along with the WSL Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional Winner. The Vans Pro is the official local qualifying event into the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, which takes place from November 13 – December 20, 2019, on the North Shore of Oahu.

The WSL encourages fans and visitors to enjoy the action from the comfort of home via WSL’s leading-edge global sports broadcast – which will include live surfing and scoring, colorful commentary, athlete insights and story-telling, community updates, swell forecasting, the awards presentation and more – to minimize impact to the Sunset Beach coastline.

