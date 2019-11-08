Vans and Juice Magazine Host “The Tony Alva Story” at Santa Monica Film Festival November 30

On Saturday, November 30th, 2019, at 3:30pm, VANS and Juice Magazine will host a screening of The Tony Alva Story, with Tony Alva and Ray Flores, at the AMC Broadway 4, 1441 3rd Street Promenade, in Santa Monica, California,​ as part of the legendary Santa Monica International Film Festival.

Get more your tickets now at https://www.smff.org/thetonyalvastory

Tickets: $20 General Admission includes @VANS t-shirt while supplies last.

Considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding, Tony Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado in the 70’s set the stage for the way skateboarding would be forever defined. 

Vans’ The Tony Alva Story chronicles T.A.’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, his drug-induced implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes…

Vans is beginning to roll out the Tony Alva documentary in film festivals and theaters around the globe. The site has all the confirmed dates and locations with more screenings being added constantly. Keep checking back for updates to find a screening near you at https://www.vans.com/tonyalvastory

Here are a links to Juice Magazine coverage of TA and the VANS The Tony Alva Story documentary screenings so far…

THE TONY ALVA STORY is directed by Coan “Buddy” Nichols and Rick Charnoski​ and produced by Vans/Six Stair Productions​ and features an all star cast including: Tony Alva, Jeff Grosso, Josh Brolin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Jeff Ament, Glen E. Friedman, Robert Trujillo, Jeff Ho, Pete Zehender, Gus Van Sant…​​​​

​SANTA MONICA FILM FESTIVAL FEATURES THE TONY ALVA STORY:

Santa Monica Premiere Date : Saturday November 30​

Special Guests Scheduled To Appear: Tony Alva and Ray Flores

Screening Time: @ 3:30P​M

Venue: AMC Broadway 4, 1441 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica CA 90401​

TONY ALVA
Tony Alva – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview
GONZO’S POOL REVISITED
The Tony Alva Story Documentary World Premiere Q&A Session
World Premiere of The Tony Alva Story Documentary
Love Letters “The Tony Alva Story” Special VIP Preview Screening

ABOUT THE SANTA MONICA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL:

For over a decade, Santa Monica International Film Festival has been dedicated to showcasing the best in independent cinema. Santa Monica International Film Festival offers educational programs and community film screenings that are designed to engage, enrich and inspire people through the power of film. 

The Santa Monica International Film Festival ® is a premier showcase for U.S. and international independent film, held annually in and around Santa Monica, CA. Santa Monica Film Festival screens new, innovative and compelling films and provides programming that values short filmmakers and significantly highlights short films. 

Santa Monica Film Festival films are screened in a theatrical setting. Santa Monica Film Festival presents, supports and promotes short film screenings and other events involving short films. #SantaMonica presents an generous number of winning, honorable mention and finalist films. 

Santa Monica Film Festival requires that at least (50) percent of the films be no more than one year old at time of the Festival. Santa Monica Film Festival jury uses a consistent and rigorous process of culling entrants. The jury is composed of award short filmmakers actively involved in making films including members of the DGA, SAG, WGA and IA unions.​

Santa Monica International Film Festival (SMFF) is produced by the non-profit Malibu Film Foundation (established in 1997). The Festival is organized by professional filmmakers that actively make films, television and other entertainment based content

Insta: @santamonicafilmfestival
https://www.instagram.com/santamonicafilmfestival/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/smfilmfestival
@smfilmfestival

Facebook: @SantaMonicaFilmFestival
http://www.facebook.com/SantaMonicaFilmFestival

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

