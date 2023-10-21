THRASHIN AT THE WATERFRONT OCT 25TH

“Thrashin’… 1986… Two skateboarding gangs battle each other for supremacy…” Dagger or Ramp Local???!!! All are welcome as JUICE celebrates skateboarding and filmmaking with an encore screening of the cult classic, THRASHIN’. Alongside cast from the movie, JUICE will also be celebrating film directing superstar, CATHERINE HARDWICKE as special guest for Juice Dan’s JUICE TALKS.

Additional highlights of the festivities include a rare appearance by skateboarding pioneer, TONY ALVA, in addition to special guest DJ BgMx, spinning the ’80s sounds, and a JUICE STATE OF SKATE exhibit featuring a display of skateboards showcasing the current state of skate art.

It all goes down WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2023 at The Waterfront, at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California. 80’s attire will be highly encouraged, as we get an early jump on Halloween, and prizes will be awarded for best fits. Join us in honoring the spirit of skateboarding. Build X Destroy!

PLEASE RSVP TO JUICEMAGAZINEUSA@GMAIL.COM TO ATTEND.

The ’80s were a magical decade for skateboarding, especially on the gritty streets of Venice, featured in THRASHIN‘. It was from this film that the legendary Daggers crew was born and continues to be part of skateboarding to this day…

As Robert Rusler, star of THRASHIN‘, recalls, “I remember growing up and seeing the changes that took place in Venice over the years, but it all came to an intense crescendo when we filmed THRASHIN‘ there and I skated up to the Venice Pavilion for the first time with the Dagger gang, who were all my skateboard heroes growing up. Suddenly, I find myself, the leader of this gang, skating up to the Pavilion, and I knew that I had arrived. I think that it’s important to say that making THRASHIN‘ really did change my life. I made more friends on that movie than all my other movies combined. Friends for life. Daggers for life!”

The night’s special guest, CATHERINE HARDWICKE is a phenomenal film director, production designer and screenwriter whose directorial work includes, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight, Mafia Mamma, The Nativity Story, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss You Already, Miss Bala, Prisoner’s Daughter, and Thirteen, which she co-wrote with Nikki Reed, the film’s co-star, in addition to her work as a Production Designer on THRASHIN’.

ABOUT THRASHIN’:

Corey (Josh Brolin) and his band of skater buddies sometimes make mischief, but they’re more interested in having fun on their boards than in getting into any real trouble. Notorious enemy crew the Daggers, led by Tommy Hook (Robert Rusler), get their kicks terrorizing the locals at Venice Beach. When Corey starts dating Tommy’s kid sister, the Daggers are furious. The boys then take their beef to the “L.A. Massacre,” a deadly skate race down a canyon road.

THRASHIN’ is a 1986 American skater drama film directed by David Winters and starring Josh Brolin, Robert Rusler, and Pamela Gidley. The film features appearances from many famous skaters such as Tony Alva, Tony Hawk, Christian Hosoi and Steve Caballero. The film also stars Sherilyn Fenn, who was cast by the director. The Red Hot Chili Peppers make an appearance in the film as well. The film is considered to be a cult classic.

Not only was THRASHIN a flashpoint for superstars like JOSH BROLIN and ROBERT RUSLER, it was also one of the first gigs for CATHERINE HARDWICKE. HARDWICKE then went on to become a renowned director after the success of THIRTEEN and the TWILIGHT franchise, and then found herself at the helm of yet another skateboarding movie, LORDS OF DOGTOWN.

Hardwicke has been recognized for her talent with the Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Directing Award, Women in Film Dorothy Arzner Directors Award, National Board of Review, USA Special Recognition Award, and the Young Hollywood Award, just to name a few, and she has shattered more than a few glass ceilings. Here are just a few trailers highlighting her extraordinary body of work.

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Action

Action Original Language: English

English Director: David Winters

David Winters Producer: Alan Sacks

Alan Sacks Writer: Paul Brown, Alan Sacks

Paul Brown, Alan Sacks Release Date (Theaters): Aug 29, 1986 Original

Aug 29, 1986 Original Release Date (DVD): Oct 1, 2015

Oct 1, 2015 Runtime: 1h 30m

1h 30m Production Co: Winters Hollywood Entertainment Holdings Corporation

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Juice Magazine – Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com