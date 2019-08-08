The Viper Room Celebrates 26th Anniversary with All-Star Lineup August 14

The Viper Room is turning 26 and one night to celebrate just isn’t enough. The party starts on their anniversary, Wednesday, August 14 and continues through the weekend.

Since its stellar opening in 1993, the world-famous Viper Room (also known as Johnny Depp’s joint) is one of the most storied venues on the Sunset Strip.

Over the years, The Viper Room has hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stone Temple Pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Oasis, Queens of The Stone Age, Courtney Love, Natalie Cole, Elvis Costello, Pete Yorn, Lenny Kravitz, Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Weezer, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Iggy Pop and Sheryl Crow, as well as a vast array of other internationally established artists and cult favorites of America’s underground.

Check out the line up…

Wednesday, Aug. 14

  • All-Star Band featuring Franky Perez (Deadland Ritual, Apocolyptica); Frank Sidoris (Slash & The Conspirators); Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction, Alanis Morrisette); Todd Waetzig (Blue Man Group) and other special guests
  • Dead Poet Society
  • Double Cobra featuring Viper Room’s own Tommy Black (Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts, Palo Alto)
  • Lowlives

Friday, Aug. 16

  • Owl featuring Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, The Cult, Ace Frehley)
  • Wayward Sons
  • Of Limbo
  • Compress Collide

Saturday, Aug. 17

  • State to State
  • Æges
  • Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, The Beta Machine)
  • The Black Moods

WHEN:                Wednesday, August 14 through Saturday, August 17, 2019

WHERE:              The Viper Room

                             8852 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

TICKETS:             For more information or to purchase tickets, www.viperroom.com

ABOUT:               The Viper Room is a 21 and over music club located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California originally opened in 1993 by actor Johnny Depp.  The club quickly became and remains a favorite hangout for Hollywood’s hottest young actors and musicians.  Viper Room continues to host music of multiple genres, including metal, punk rock, and alternative rock and more. The Viper Room is located at 8852 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA and open seven days a week with Happy Hour daily from 4 – 7 p.m., and live entertainment on stage nightly from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

For more information about Viper Room, visit viperroom.com.

Viper Room merchandise can be purchased online at shopviperroom.com.  

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
