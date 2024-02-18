The Offspring Announce Punk Rock Museum Takeover

The Offspring will be honoring the 30th anniversary of Smash, their third studio album and arguably the one that brought them the most acclaim selling over 11,000,000 copies worldwide, as the band does a take over of The Punk Rock Museum, in Las Vegas, April 12th-14th, 2024.

PRESS RELEASE: The Offspring band members will be participating in a variety of different events throughout the weekend. Lead guitarist, Noodles will be an official tour guide for the museum across the weekend. You can join Noodles as he gives personal, guided tours at the museum and hear some of his fun and crazy stories. Book your tickets for Noodles’ tours now HERE.

Throughout the take-over there will be a Pop-Up exhibit of never before seen Smash era items, including photos of the band by world renowned photographer Lisa Johnson as well as additional Smash memorabilia.

One of the highlights will be on Saturday, April 13th with The Punk Rock Museum hosting a fun and intimate Q&A session with the full band that will also include an acoustic performance of a few of their most beloved Smash songs. The ticket for this special event will include a copy of a limited edition of Smash in a special variant for The Punk Rock Museum signed by the entire band and a guided tour with Noodles. Tickets for the Q&A are available now HERE.

Other take-over events include band member Jonah Nimoy, as guest DJ at the Triple Down Bar on Friday, April 12th. The following night, Saturday, April 13th, bassist Todd Morse will be the guest DJ. Head to the bar to hear the two play some of their favorite tunes all night long! While you’re there, you can enjoy one of the Smash themed cocktails that will be on the menu, featuring Dexter’s Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce! You can also stop by the Somethin’ To Taco ‘Bout Truck for some delicious tacos from 6-9 PM on 4/13, and don’t forget to sprinkle on some Gringo Bandito!

Exclusive merchandise celebrating Smash and The Punk Rock Museum will be only available for purchase during that weekend, this includes an exclusive The Punk Rock Museum pink colorway vinyl edition of Smash. For those that want to permanently commemorate the event, The Shop tattoo parlor upstairs in the museum will also be offering Offspring flash sheet tattoos, appointments can be booked through the museum’s website HERE.

Stay tuned for additional information!

About The Offspring

The Offspring, a world-renowned punk rock band from Orange County, is marking four decades of their illustrious career in 2024. The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling punk rock bands in history. The band’s current lineup consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Dexter Holland, lead guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, additional instruments by Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

About The Punk Rock Museum

The Punk Rock Museum is the world’s most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history of the music, the culture and the absurdity of punk rock. Located in Las Vegas, it houses artifacts and memorabilia from across the world’s punk scene—such as handwritten lyrics, instruments, clothing, photos, flyers and artwork. Encompassing 12,000 square feet at 1422 Western Ave., between the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown, the museum celebrates the genre’s substantial cultural impact over the last half-century. For more information about The Punk Rock Museum, go to thepunkrockmuseum.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @thepunkrockmuseum.