From the glorious days of soul surfing empty breaks and carving empty swimming pools in the ’60s to innovating aerial surfing maneuvers and taming monster waves to riding 20 footers at Waimea on a jet ski and dropping into giant surf from a helicopter to the cross pollination and lasting endurance of surf skate style, the Fletcher family has set the standard for “I Did It My Way”. They haven’t just lived life outside of the box, they kicked the box to the curb and made art out of it.

Come and celebrate the Fletcher’s surfing dynasty, at the opening reception for “The Fletcher Family: A Lifetime in Surf” on Thursday, July 25, 6–8pm in New York City. This one-of-a-kind show featuring incredible artwork by Herbie Fletcher and celebrating the superb new book “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” written by the fabulous Dibi Fletcher, which illustrates the multitude of landmark achievements by the Fletcher family, will be on display at the Gagosian from July 25-August 30, 2019 at 976 Madison Avenue, NY. Drop in and feast your eyes and feed your soul by viewing this outstanding art exhibition at the Gagosian, which is open Monday–Saturday from 10am–7:30pm.

Herbie Fletcher, Wrecktangle #12, 2014

Foam, fiberglass, acrylic paint and steel, 90 x 264 x 24 inches © Herbie Fletcher

The mastermind behind Astrodeck, “one of surfing’s best known accessories” and creator of the “Wave Warriors” video series featuring some of surfing’s most unique filmmaking, Herbie Fletcher has also been credited with spurring the resurgence of longboard surfing in the ’70s. The Thrill is Back and it’s time to celebrate this royal family of surfing and all they have done for the surfing tribe and its essential counterculture.

To learn more about the illustrious Fletcher Family, make a worthy investment into this new book published by Rizzoli entitled “Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf” written by Fletcher family matriarch, Dibi Fletcher.

Fletcher: A Lifetime in Surf

Written by Dibi Fletcher, Contribution by Julian Schnabel and Mike Diamond and Kelly Slater and Steven Van Doren

Through fifty years of epic stories, art, and personal ephemera, The Fletcher Family spans surfing’s golden era to the present day, when bathing-suit model Dibi and competitive surfer Herbie met, to raising talented Christian and Nathan on boards and waves, to passing the torch to their skating-phenom grandson, Greyson.



Herbie Fletcher is a surfing legend. Fletcher and his sons, Christian and Nathan, made a habit of doing things exceptionally well and in their own way before they became the norm. But the Fletchers are not merely trailblazing surf and skate legends; they also are counterculture and subculture icons. T Magazine referred to them as having “punk family values.” Their sincere love for art and surfing and their collective DGAF attitude has earned them legions of devoted fans and friends from so many different worlds: music, fashion, streetwear, and art.



The epitome of both surfer cool and punk counterculture, the Fletcher family for the first time has put together a window into their immensely colorful life. A visual memoir of this near-mythological surf family, The Fletcher Family is sure to appeal to their massive surfing fan base, young skaters, and those who are interested in the Fletcher family and their place in Southern California as a subcultural force of nature.

About The Author: Dibi Fletcher

Dibi Fletcher is a writer, unofficial COO of the Astrodeck surfing-equipment company, and the matriarch of the Fletcher family.

Mike Diamond is a member of the Beastie Boys.

Steven Van Doren is the son of Paul Van Doren, a founder of Vans shoes. Julian Schnabel is a painter and filmmaker.

Kelly Slater is a professional surfer.

C.R. Stecyk III is an American artist, photographer, and writer.

