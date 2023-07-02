Alan Scott and Josh “Bagel” Klassman, reunite this summer to bring DTLA a taste of classic VBWL culture. Surf Skate Roots Rock is a family reunion of some of the biggest names in West side surf/skate history.

This “art and music extravaganza”, hosted by the 91 Club’s Dan Spillane at The Vortex DTLA, will teleport attendees to an old school rock ’n roll party, while showcasing original art from Dogtown/Z-Boy heavyweights.

Alan Scott is an ex pro-skater and has a reputation for throwing Westside art and music parties since the eighties. His last major event was the official opening party for the feature film Lords of Dogtown, a legendary film about the roots of surf/skate culture and the Westside that still has a resounding influence in fashion, art and music to this day.

Josh “Bagel” Klassman is a Venice Breakwater surfing veteran and a legendary photographer who has documented this cultural movement organically since the beginning.

Together, these two are cultivating an event that will bring Westside icons under one roof. From skateboarding G.O.A.T., Tony Alva, to the world champion surfer Corky Carroll, this culture-rich gathering will host a range of Westside royalty.

Surf Skate Roots Rock will be overflowing with the art, photography, and music from Hall of Fame surf and skate legends.

Angelo Moore of Fishbone will be a special guest and host/emcee of the event.

The Surf Skate Roots Rock Art & Music Extravaganza will feature Dogtown & So Cal Legends: C.R. Stecyk III, Skip Engblom, Steve Olson, Wes Humpston, Greyson Fletcher, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Ray Flores, Never, Josh Paskowitz, Corky Carroll, Marty Grimes, Lonnie Toft, Ric Clayton, Jayme Burtis, George Wilson, Matt Wesson, Gregg Smith, Grant & Chris Rohloff, Kid Caviar, Tim Jackson, Kelly Jackson, Mark “Funcrime” Munski, Steve Shelp, Jeff Shelp, Tonan Ruiz, Geri Lewis, Ithaka Darin Pappas, Pat Conlon, Bart Saric, Sean Strain, Susanne Melanie Berry, Rachel Anne Rainwater, and Alan Scott.

Bands include: His Eyes Have Fangs and The Rude Z-Boys

Special Guests: Horny Toad Band, DJ Samurasta, DJ Dash

Location 2350 Porter St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Date: July 8, Saturday, 3pm to Midnight

Info @AlanScottArtist

General Admission tickets are $25.00 each and are available here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/surf-skate-roots-rock-tickets-632768356187