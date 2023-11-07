Strauss Rocks Venice with MuckRock and Ottto

STRAUSS has arrived in Venice with style and panache at the launch of its new LA flagship store. Opening night was a legendary gathering of Venice community with heavyweights OTTTO and MUCKROCK teaming up for a celebration of creativity on the historical streets of the 90291.
It was a party like no other as OTTTO ignited the vibe with an electrifying performance, while JULES MUCK painted live, giving lucky attendees one-of-a-kind apparel to remember this historical night. STRAUSS is a family-owned business and the Westside family rolled deep to welcome them to the neighborhood.
STRAUSS LA opened its doors, October 26th, with world-class hospitality, including a beer garden with complimentary Karl Strauss beer, a German food truck called Berlin with delicious brats, along with an excellent soundtrack provided by local Venice DJs, all while the Strauss family threw open the shop doors to showcase the outstanding workwear that has made STRAUSS a household name in Europe.
Much like Venice visionary Abbot Kinney who made his way from New Jersey to the then blue collar oil town of Venice, STRAUSS has landed from Germany to bring a new flair to workwear for those who can put quality to the test like no other.
The STRAUSS X CALIFORNIA connection is decades in the formation. HENNING STRAUSS, President of Engelbert Strauss Inc, attended Pepperdine in Malibu in the 90’s and fell in love with Southern California, which was perhaps a premonition to bringing his family’s legacy to Venice.
“WELCOME TO THE GRAND OPENING OF OUR VERY FIRST LOCATION IN THE UNITED STATES.“
– HENNING STRAUSS
Formed in 1948, STRAUSS has “work” ensconced in its DNA as it began by providing durable high quality equipment to the working class with unwavering commitment to making products that last. After decades of success, STRAUSS expanded into textiles, making some of the most functional and high quality work wear available anywhere in the world, with an unbelievably affordable price point.
STRAUSS has worked with the best, including our good friends in METALLICA. The first STRAUSS X METALLICA joint feature in 2019 was followed up with a highly anticipated encore. STRAUSS had this to say of the Metallica collab, “Everything’s got metal written all over it.”
“WE LOVE OUR FANS – AND WE KNOW THAT MANY OF OUR FANS LOVE STRAUSS.”
Lending to the STRAUSS X VENICE aesthetic was graffiti and art aficionado Jules Muck A.K.A. MuckRock whose work adorns the walls of the store, as well as a new line of STRAUSS t-shirts with her unique incredible version of the famous ostrich design, available now in store.
“I REALLY WANTED TO BRING MY FLAVOR, WHICH IS REALISM AND ALMOST OVER-THE-TOP SURREALISM TO THIS CHARACTER OF THE OSTRICH, AND THAT’S HOW HE CAME ABOUT – A BEAUTIFUL, FRIENDLY OSTRICH.”
– MUCKROCK
The story of STRAUSS today is, really, a Los Angeles story. It began in the early ’90s, when Henning STRAUSS, now President of Engelbert Strauss, Inc., headed to Malibu for college where the SoCal spirit changed the course of his life. His fondest memories are not from the classroom but of meandering the streets of Venice and chatting with the artists and creatives he met.
“YOU LEARN MORE OFF CAMPUS THAN YOU DO ON CAMPUS. THE BRAND, AS WE KNOW IT TODAY, WAS BORN THEN-NOT IN A GERMAN FACTORY, BUT ON THE STREETS OF LA.”
– HENNING STRAUSS
The building which now houses STRAUSS LA has a great history and, in recent years, has been home to the legendary Dogtown Skateboards and played host to exhibitions by world-acclaimed artists such as Kevin Ancell and Kelly Slater along with Jason Brown of S.T. Tattoo, just to name a few.
As Andreas Herr explained, “This concept retail store marks the first entrance for STRAUSS into the US market. The 1,000 sq ft store located on the corner of Main St and San Juan Ave carries only a small selection of the overall STRAUSS collection, but delivers the vision for what’s to come.”
STRAUSS LA is now open Mon-Sat from 10am-4pm located at 1320 Main St, Venice CA 90291. Visit them online HERE.
Strauss LA Party at Casa del Mar’s Palm Terrace
On October 20, 2023, Henning Strauss announced its arrival in LA with a dynamic drone show on the Santa Monica Pier. Friends and family gathered at Casa del Mar’s Palm Terrace to celebrate STRAUSS LA on an awesome night with Pacific vibrations and great vibes. Alles Gute!
Dawn Hoffman (Concrete Images) and Dan Levy (Juice Magazine). Photo courtesy of Dawn Hoffman
