Strauss Rocks Venice with MuckRock and Ottto

STRAUSS has arrived in Venice with style and panache at the launch of its new LA flagship store. Opening night was a legendary gathering of Venice community with heavyweights OTTTO and MUCKROCK teaming up for a celebration of creativity on the historical streets of the 90291.

OTTTO slayed at STRAUSS LA. Photo by Edgar Barradas

It was a party like no other as OTTTO ignited the vibe with an electrifying performance, while JULES MUCK painted live, giving lucky attendees one-of-a-kind apparel to remember this historical night. STRAUSS is a family-owned business and the Westside family rolled deep to welcome them to the neighborhood.

Triko Chavez of OTTTO rocks a STRAUSS MUCKROCK custom hand-painted T. Photo by Edgar Barradas

STRAUSS LA opened its doors, October 26th, with world-class hospitality, including a beer garden with complimentary Karl Strauss beer, a German food truck called Berlin with delicious brats, along with an excellent soundtrack provided by local Venice DJs, all while the Strauss family threw open the shop doors to showcase the outstanding workwear that has made STRAUSS a household name in Europe.

MuckRock painting live. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

Much like Venice visionary Abbot Kinney who made his way from New Jersey to the then blue collar oil town of Venice, STRAUSS has landed from Germany to bring a new flair to workwear for those who can put quality to the test like no other.

Henning Strauss Ribbon Cutting. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

The STRAUSS X CALIFORNIA connection is decades in the formation. HENNING STRAUSS, President of Engelbert Strauss Inc, attended Pepperdine in Malibu in the 90’s and fell in love with Southern California, which was perhaps a premonition to bringing his family’s legacy to Venice.

STRAUSS LA Store Interior. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

“WELCOME TO THE GRAND OPENING OF OUR VERY FIRST LOCATION IN THE UNITED STATES.“ – HENNING STRAUSS

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Formed in 1948, STRAUSS has “work” ensconced in its DNA as it began by providing durable high quality equipment to the working class with unwavering commitment to making products that last. After decades of success, STRAUSS expanded into textiles, making some of the most functional and high quality work wear available anywhere in the world, with an unbelievably affordable price point.

STRAUSS has worked with the best, including our good friends in METALLICA. The first STRAUSS X METALLICA joint feature in 2019 was followed up with a highly anticipated encore. STRAUSS had this to say of the Metallica collab, “Everything’s got metal written all over it.” “WE LOVE OUR FANS – AND WE KNOW THAT MANY OF OUR FANS LOVE STRAUSS.” – Lars Ulrich, Drummer Metallica

Tye Trujillo of OTTTO lays down the bass line in a MUCKROCK original. Photo by Edgar Barradas

Following two very successful collaborations with Metallica, it was fitting that Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo’s band, OTTTO, would headline the STRAUSS LA Grand Opening, connecting legacy and future forward in one amazing act.

MuckRock. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Lending to the STRAUSS X VENICE aesthetic was graffiti and art aficionado Jules Muck A.K.A. MuckRock whose work adorns the walls of the store, as well as a new line of STRAUSS t-shirts with her unique incredible version of the famous ostrich design, available now in store.

STRAUSS LA Ostrich shirts painted by Jules Muck. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

“I REALLY WANTED TO BRING MY FLAVOR, WHICH IS REALISM AND ALMOST OVER-THE-TOP SURREALISM TO THIS CHARACTER OF THE OSTRICH, AND THAT’S HOW HE CAME ABOUT – A BEAUTIFUL, FRIENDLY OSTRICH.” – MUCKROCK

Henning Strauss and Zephyr’s Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

The story of STRAUSS today is, really, a Los Angeles story. It began in the early ’90s, when Henning STRAUSS, now President of Engelbert Strauss, Inc., headed to Malibu for college where the SoCal spirit changed the course of his life. His fondest memories are not from the classroom but of meandering the streets of Venice and chatting with the artists and creatives he met.

Edgar Barradas, world famous rock n’ roll photographer, with Tye Trujillo, Triko Chavez and Bryan Ferretti of the epic OTTTO with artist/designer/visionary, Chloe Trujillo, and Henning Strauss, President of Engelbert Strauss. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice

“YOU LEARN MORE OFF CAMPUS THAN YOU DO ON CAMPUS. THE BRAND, AS WE KNOW IT TODAY, WAS BORN THEN-NOT IN A GERMAN FACTORY, BUT ON THE STREETS OF LA.” – HENNING STRAUSS

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

The building which now houses STRAUSS LA has a great history and, in recent years, has been home to the legendary Dogtown Skateboards and played host to exhibitions by world-acclaimed artists such as Kevin Ancell and Kelly Slater along with Jason Brown of S.T. Tattoo, just to name a few.

Lucy Osinski (GRLSWIRL Creator & CEO), Terri Craft (Juice Magazine Creator & CEO), and Dustin Beatty (You Are Here Agency), Andreas Herr (Brand Strategy Consultant) and Peter Rueegger (i-Generator). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

As Andreas Herr explained, “This concept retail store marks the first entrance for STRAUSS into the US market. The 1,000 sq ft store located on the corner of Main St and San Juan Ave carries only a small selection of the overall STRAUSS collection, but delivers the vision for what’s to come.”

STRAUSS LA Opening Store. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

STRAUSS LA is now open Mon-Sat from 10am-4pm located at 1320 Main St, Venice CA 90291. Visit them online HERE.

OTTTO’s Bryan Ferretti and Triko Chavez. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

Lucy Osinski (GRLSWIRL CEO) Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

OTTTO X STRAUSS LA. Photo by Edgar Barradas

Jonathan Vu, Jeff Ho and Asia. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

Steve Ogan (Slave To Rhythm Studios) and artist/designer/visionary Chloe Trujillo. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

OTTTO’s Tye Trujillo on bass and Triko Chavez on drums. Photo courtesy Engelbert Strauss Inc

Strauss means “ostrich” and MuckRock painted the best ostrich on the storefront to celebrate STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Clayton Brann (rapper, model, skater) and Dan Levy (Juice Mag) Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

OTTTO rocks STRAUSS LA. Photo by Edgar Barradas

Cooper Strauss brings on the bubbles. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss and his badass wife, Kerstin. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Edgar Barradas with OTTTO. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Terri Craft, Henning Strauss, Tye Trujillo, Chloe Trujillo, Kerstin Strauss. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice

Lucy Osinski (GRLSWIRL CEO), Lindsey (GRLSWIRL) and Tony Marchena. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice

OTTTO rocks STRAUSS LA. Photo by Edgar Barradas

Marta Antosz and Edgar Barradas. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Jules Muck live painting at STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Terri Craft, Chloe Trujillo, Lullah Trujillo, Kerstin Strauss, Cooper Strauss. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice

Henning Strauss cuts the STRAUSS LA ribbon. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss cuts the STRAUSS LA ribbon. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss officially opens STRAUSS LA. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss and his wife, Kerstin and son, Cooper welcome Venice to STRAUSS LA. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA officially opens as Cooper Strauss brings on the bubble gun. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Celebrating the Metallica connection. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

OTTTO leaves their mark on the streets of Venice. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS Michel, Sherry Hou and Dan Levy (JUICE Magazine). Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

OTTTO rocks STRAUSS LA. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Dustin Beatty (You Are Here Agency), Andreas Herr (Brand Strategy Consultant) and Peter Rueegger (i-Generator). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

OTTTO crushed. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Drea, Patrick Liberty. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Tony Marchena, Lucy Osinski and Lindsey (GRLSWIRL). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

The line was long to get a hand-painted custom MuckRock t-shirt. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Zephyr team rider, Jonathan Vu, and Asia, with Jeff Ho of Zephyr, and celebrity chef, Ona Gauthier. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Joe “Shmo” Ayala. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

STRAUSS LA. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss and wife, Kerstin. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss and Jeff Ho with Dan Levy Poster autographed by Jesse Martinez and Dan Levy as a Grand Opening Gift to Strauss. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Strauss LA Party at Casa del Mar’s Palm Terrace

On October 20, 2023, Henning Strauss announced its arrival in LA with a dynamic drone show on the Santa Monica Pier. Friends and family gathered at Casa del Mar’s Palm Terrace to celebrate STRAUSS LA on an awesome night with Pacific vibrations and great vibes. Alles Gute!

Kirsten Strauss, Chloe Trujillo and Lullah Trujillo at Casa Del Mar. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dawn Hoffman (Concrete Images) and Dan Levy (Juice Magazine). Photo courtesy of Dawn Hoffman

Gabriel Jaeckel and Andreas Herr. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss, Chloe Trujillo, Lullah Trujillo, Hani and Katja at Casa Del Mar. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Henning Strauss. Herzlichen Glückwunsch! Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine