Skatercon 2020 in Phoenix Arizona on March 7

Saturday March 7th marks the 5th annual Phoenix SkaterCon! A multidimensional celebration of skateboarding and the rich culture that surrounds it. Check out all the companies, brands and skateart in the Vendor Valley along with the best food trucks, all at the Paradise Valley Skatepark in Phoenix Az.

Expect there to be a skate swap featuring many vintage skateboard collections, skate workshop for kids, contests with prizes and trophies including a Dethrace, Best Trick On Spine, Game Of SKATE and a 45+ Bowl contest. many legends and pros of skateboarding on site, history of skateboarding panel, meet and greets, giveaways and general radness!
GET ON BOARD 🛹🛹🛹

Entrance is $20/Person, kids 10 and under free w/ paid adult.

Tickets available at http://www.phxskatercon.com

The Glass Heroes are back and headlining the official SkaterCon After Party with support from @changetodayofficial Joe Wood (2nd gen TSOL vocalist) 
And locals:
@corkysleatherjacket 
@sewer_gap 
@mosaraband 
21+
$15 Tickets available at the door. 
This is gonna be a fun night…
Flyer design = @sourapplegallery 

Information

Written by January 25, 2020Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: