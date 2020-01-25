Skatercon 2020 in Phoenix Arizona on March 7

Saturday March 7th marks the 5th annual Phoenix SkaterCon! A multidimensional celebration of skateboarding and the rich culture that surrounds it. Check out all the companies, brands and skateart in the Vendor Valley along with the best food trucks, all at the Paradise Valley Skatepark in Phoenix Az.

Expect there to be a skate swap featuring many vintage skateboard collections, skate workshop for kids, contests with prizes and trophies including a Dethrace, Best Trick On Spine, Game Of SKATE and a 45+ Bowl contest. many legends and pros of skateboarding on site, history of skateboarding panel, meet and greets, giveaways and general radness!

Entrance is $20/Person, kids 10 and under free w/ paid adult.

Tickets available at http://www.phxskatercon.com

The Glass Heroes are back and headlining the official SkaterCon After Party with support from @changetodayofficial Joe Wood (2nd gen TSOL vocalist)

And locals:

@corkysleatherjacket

@sewer_gap

@mosaraband

21+

$15 Tickets available at the door.

This is gonna be a fun night…

Flyer design = @sourapplegallery