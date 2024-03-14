The following skateboarders and icons are now in the Skateboarding Hall of Fame! Congratulations to all!
Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2024
ICONS
Jack Smith
Di Dotson Rose
Don Bostick
1970s
Doug Schneider
Chris Chaput
Mark Baker
Jeremy Henderson
Marc Sinclair
1980s
Per Viking
Tony Magnusson
Claus Grabke
Tom Knox
Ron Allen
1990s
Jeremy Klein
WOMEN
Terry Brown
Lynn Kramer
2000s
Geoff Rowley
The Induction Ceremony for the SHOF Class of 2024 and Class of 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Vans Headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, on Friday May 30th, 2024. General admission tickets to the Skateboarding Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale now.
SHoF Induction Ceremony Information
Date: Thursday, May 30th
Location: Vans Headquarters
1588 S. Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Time: Doors Open at 5pm. Induction Ceremony starts at 7pm
Price: $80
Notes: Dinner is included, no host bar. Bring your ticket/order number to the check in at the entrance to the event at Vans HQ.
General Admission tickets to the Skateboarding Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale.
SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAMERS
Congratulations to all that have been inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame.
2009
Bruce Logan (1960s)
Tony Alva (1970s)
Tony Hawk (1980s)
Danny Way (1990s)
2010
Torger Johnson (1960s)
Stacy Peralta (1970s)
Steve Caballero (1980s)
Bob Burnquist (1990s)
Eric Koston (2000s)
Patti McGee (Women)
Craig Stecyk (Icon)
Larry Stevenson (Icon)
2012
Danny Bearer (1960s)
Jay Adams (1970s)
Mark Gonzales (1980s)
Peggy Oki (Women)
John Humphrey (Icon)
Frank Nasworthy (Icon)
Glen E. Friedman (Icon)
Black Flag (Icon)
2013
Woody Woodward (1960s)
Tom Sims (1970s, Era One)
Alan Gelfand (1970s, Era Two)
Rodney Mullen (1980s, Era One)
Christian Hosoi (1980s, Era Two)
Wendy Bearer Bull (Women 1960s)
Laura Thornhill Caswell (Women 1970s)
Warren Bolster (Icon)
NHS, Inc. – Richard Novak, Jay Shuirman, Bob Denike, Tim Piumarta and Jeff Kendall (Icon)
Devo (Icon)
2014
Gregg Carroll (1960s)
Jim Muir (1970s Era One)
Steve Olson (70s Era Two)
Lance Mountain (1980s Era One)
Natas Kaupas (1980s Era Two)
Laurie Turner (1960s Women)
Ellen Oneal (1970s Women)
Fausto Vitello (Icon)
Pipeline Skatepark (Icon)
J Grant Brittian (Icon)
2015
Brian Logan (1960s)
Henry Hester (1970s, Era One)
Duane Peters (1970s, Era Two)
Neil Blender (1980s, Era One)
Chris Miller (1980s, Era Two)
John Cardiel (1990s)
Robin Logan (1970s)
Cara-Beth Burnside (1980s)
Elissa Steamer (1990s)
Tracker Trucks (Icon)
Vans Shoes (Icon)
James O’Mahoney (Icon)
2016
Skip Frye
Ty Page
Eddie Elguera
Ellen Berryman
Steve Alba
Cindy Whitehead
Tommy Guerrero
Jen O’Brein
ICONS
MoFo
Powell Peralta
Suicidal Tendencies
2017
Bob Mohr
Gregg Weaver
Russ Howell
Kim Cespedes
Shogo Kubo
Vicki Vickers
Eric Dressen
Mike McGill
Daewon Song
ICONS
Jim Phillips
Sonja Catalano
2018
Tommy Ryan
Mike Weed
David Hackett
Brad Bowman
Allen Losi
Matt Hensley
Guy Mariano
Pattie Hoffman
Judi Oyama
ICONS
Skateboarder Magazine
Bahne Skateboards
Jeff Ho
2019
Cris Dawson
Kevin “The Worm” Anderson
Tom “Wally” Inouye
Ray “Bones” Rodriguez
Micke Alba
Jeff Phillips
Jason Lee
Desiree Von Essen
Edie Robertson
ICONS
Gale Webb
Val Surf
Kona Skatepark.
2020
John “Tex” Gibson
Bob Biniak
Chad Muska
Chris Strople
Deanna Calkins
Dennis Martinez
Ed Nadalin
George Orton
Jerry Valdez
John Freis
Marty Grimes
Doug “Pineapple” Saladino
Ray Barbee
Rick Blackhart
Teri Lawrence
Waldo Autry
ICONS
Hobie Alter
Paul Schmitt
2021
Collen Boyd Turner
Tina Trefethen
Kareem Campbell
Mike Vallely
Mike Smith
Eric Grisham
Billy Ruff
Steve Cathey
Lonnie Toft
Kent Senatore
John Hutson
Dave Andrecht
Bobby Valdez
Bobby Piercy
Skitch Hitchcock
Denis Shufeldt
Chris Yandall
Cliff Coleman
2022
Larry Gordon / G&S
Jim Fitzpatrick
Bruce Walker
Steve Rocco
Jana Payne-Booker
Leilani Kiyabu Glasheen
Bob Skoldberg
Gregg Ayres
Scott Foss
Jay Smith
Mike Folmer
Bert Lamar
Kevin Reed
Tim Marting
Peter Gifford
Darrell Miller
Mark Lake
Shawn Peddie
Monty Nolder
Tom Groholski
Lester Kasai
Steve Steadham
Salman Agah
Pat Duffy
2023
Skip Engblom
Wes Humpston
Rip City Skate Shop
Ray Flores
Paul Constantineau
Wentzle Ruml
Jimmy Plumer
Howard Hood
Lonny Hiramoto
John Lucero
Jeff Grosso
Jesse Martinez
Saecha Clarke
Anita Tessensohn Sanford
Mike Carroll
Rick Howard
Tom Penny
Please visit https://skateboardinghalloffame.org for more info and to show your support.