The following skateboarders and icons are now in the Skateboarding Hall of Fame! Congratulations to all!

Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2024

ICONS

Jack Smith

Di Dotson Rose

Don Bostick

1970s

Doug Schneider

Chris Chaput

Mark Baker

Jeremy Henderson

Marc Sinclair

1980s

Per Viking

Tony Magnusson

Claus Grabke

Tom Knox

Ron Allen

1990s

Jeremy Klein

WOMEN

Terry Brown

Lynn Kramer

2000s

Geoff Rowley

The Induction Ceremony for the SHOF Class of 2024 and Class of 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Vans Headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, on Friday May 30th, 2024. General admission tickets to the Skateboarding Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale now.

SHoF Induction Ceremony Information

Date: Thursday, May 30th

Location: Vans Headquarters

1588 S. Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Time: Doors Open at 5pm. Induction Ceremony starts at 7pm

Price: $80

Notes: Dinner is included, no host bar. Bring your ticket/order number to the check in at the entrance to the event at Vans HQ.

SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAMERS

Congratulations to all that have been inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame.

2009

Bruce Logan (1960s)

Tony Alva (1970s)

Tony Hawk (1980s)

Danny Way (1990s)

2010

Torger Johnson (1960s)

Stacy Peralta (1970s)

Steve Caballero (1980s)

Bob Burnquist (1990s)

Eric Koston (2000s)

Patti McGee (Women)

Craig Stecyk (Icon)

Larry Stevenson (Icon)

2012

Danny Bearer (1960s)

Jay Adams (1970s)

Mark Gonzales (1980s)

Peggy Oki (Women)

John Humphrey (Icon)

Frank Nasworthy (Icon)

Glen E. Friedman (Icon)

Black Flag (Icon)

2013

Woody Woodward (1960s)

Tom Sims (1970s, Era One)

Alan Gelfand (1970s, Era Two)

Rodney Mullen (1980s, Era One)

Christian Hosoi (1980s, Era Two)

Wendy Bearer Bull (Women 1960s)

Laura Thornhill Caswell (Women 1970s)

Warren Bolster (Icon)

NHS, Inc. – Richard Novak, Jay Shuirman, Bob Denike, Tim Piumarta and Jeff Kendall (Icon)

Devo (Icon)

2014

Gregg Carroll (1960s)

Jim Muir (1970s Era One)

Steve Olson (70s Era Two)

Lance Mountain (1980s Era One)

Natas Kaupas (1980s Era Two)

Laurie Turner (1960s Women)

Ellen Oneal (1970s Women)

Fausto Vitello (Icon)

Pipeline Skatepark (Icon)

J Grant Brittian (Icon)

2015

Brian Logan (1960s)

Henry Hester (1970s, Era One)

Duane Peters (1970s, Era Two)

Neil Blender (1980s, Era One)

Chris Miller (1980s, Era Two)

John Cardiel (1990s)

Robin Logan (1970s)

Cara-Beth Burnside (1980s)

Elissa Steamer (1990s)

Tracker Trucks (Icon)

Vans Shoes (Icon)

James O’Mahoney (Icon)

2016

Skip Frye

Ty Page

Eddie Elguera

Ellen Berryman

Steve Alba

Cindy Whitehead

Tommy Guerrero

Jen O’Brein

ICONS

MoFo

Powell Peralta

Suicidal Tendencies

2017

Bob Mohr

Gregg Weaver

Russ Howell

Kim Cespedes

Shogo Kubo

Vicki Vickers

Eric Dressen

Mike McGill

Daewon Song

ICONS

Jim Phillips

Sonja Catalano

2018

Tommy Ryan

Mike Weed

David Hackett

Brad Bowman

Allen Losi

Matt Hensley

Guy Mariano

Pattie Hoffman

Judi Oyama

ICONS

Skateboarder Magazine

Bahne Skateboards

Jeff Ho

2019

Cris Dawson

Kevin “The Worm” Anderson

Tom “Wally” Inouye

Ray “Bones” Rodriguez

Micke Alba

Jeff Phillips

Jason Lee

Desiree Von Essen

Edie Robertson

ICONS

Gale Webb

Val Surf

Kona Skatepark.

2020

John “Tex” Gibson

Bob Biniak

Chad Muska

Chris Strople

Deanna Calkins

Dennis Martinez

Ed Nadalin

George Orton

Jerry Valdez

John Freis

Marty Grimes

Doug “Pineapple” Saladino

Ray Barbee

Rick Blackhart

Teri Lawrence

Waldo Autry

ICONS

Hobie Alter

Paul Schmitt

2021

Collen Boyd Turner

Tina Trefethen

Kareem Campbell

Mike Vallely

Mike Smith

Eric Grisham

Billy Ruff

Steve Cathey

Lonnie Toft

Kent Senatore

John Hutson

Dave Andrecht

Bobby Valdez

Bobby Piercy

Skitch Hitchcock

Denis Shufeldt

Chris Yandall

Cliff Coleman

2022

Larry Gordon / G&S

Jim Fitzpatrick

Bruce Walker

Steve Rocco

Jana Payne-Booker

Leilani Kiyabu Glasheen

Bob Skoldberg

Gregg Ayres

Scott Foss

Jay Smith

Mike Folmer

Bert Lamar

Kevin Reed

Tim Marting

Peter Gifford

Darrell Miller

Mark Lake

Shawn Peddie

Monty Nolder

Tom Groholski

Lester Kasai

Steve Steadham

Salman Agah

Pat Duffy

2023

Skip Engblom

Wes Humpston

Rip City Skate Shop

Ray Flores

Paul Constantineau

Wentzle Ruml

Jimmy Plumer

Howard Hood

Lonny Hiramoto

John Lucero

Jeff Grosso

Jesse Martinez

Saecha Clarke

Anita Tessensohn Sanford

Mike Carroll

Rick Howard

Tom Penny

Please visit https://skateboardinghalloffame.org for more info and to show your support.