Shota Kubo Likes to Skate Bones Bearings

Shota Kubo likes to skate Bones Swiss because they are fast, they sound great when you break them in and they last long. Check them out. Filmed by Harris Oates and Kale Kaaikala. Music by J Boog.

You are always a winner when you ride Bones Bearings. Bones REDS are celebrating 25 years of skateboarding. Now you can be an instant winner too! Bones Bearings has hidden Golden Tickets in 200 sets of Bones REDS. TO celebrate 25 years of skating, purchase Bones REDS and look inside to see if you are an instant winner. Each price contains either a set of Bones Big Balls REDS, Race REDS, Super REDS, Swiss, Super Swiss 6, Ceramic Super REDS or Swiss Ceramics, and Speed Cream and stickers.

www.bonesbearings.com

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.

© 1993-2022 Juice Enterprises, Inc.

