Ryji Masuda and Finn Murphy and friends had a packed skate summer hitting all of the transitions that Malibu has to offer. Ricky Flip put together this recap video of some of the amazing ripping that went down with guest appearances from Hanabi Masuda, Eric Dressen, Bennett Harada, Bart Saric, Willy Lara, and more. Check out the edit below for the goods.

