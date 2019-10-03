Rocktober N Roll at Skate One

It’s time to celebrate Rocktober N Roll at Skate One. Check out what’s on the platter…

Powell-Peralta

Classic Powell-Peralta longsleeve T-Shirts. 100% ringspun cotton. Many classic graphics to choose from in multitudes of colors. Perfect layered, or by itself.

BONES BUSHINGS™

With BONES Bushings, you will notice a number of positive improvements in the performance of your trucks.

  • There is no break-in period. Just put them in, adjust and skate
  • Your trucks will be more responsive.
  • Increased truck performance
  • Improves your skating experience
  • Your turns will be smooth and positive, not floppy or rigid
  • 3 Hardnesses: Hard: 96A, Medium: 91A, Soft: 81A

Leading the industry. Factory Tested, Factory Approved. Team Tested, Team Approved.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM TOP SKATE ONE BRANDS!

Winged Ripper Crewneck Sweatshirt
S – 2X
Guerrero ‘Mask’ Deck
10″ x 31.75″
Martin ‘Wolf’ Deck
8″ x 31.45″
Ripper Hooded Zip
M – 2XL
Clear Cruiser Wheels Purple
66mm 80A
Powell-Peralta ‘Rainbow’ Grip
9″ x 33″
Bones® Bearings Cleaning Unit
Detailed instruction sheet included
Super REDS® Skateboard Bearings
Skate Rated™
‘Chris’ Cap
5 panel low unstructured fit
STF ‘Night Watch’
52mm 99A
V1 Standard
STF “Black Widow”
53mm 99A
V1 Standard
Mini Logo AWOL White
55mm 80A

Be sure to also check out our Specials page for additional savings.

Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years.

Skate One® offers a full range of concaves, shapes, sizes, and graphics, guaranteed not to delaminate. Most Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at its own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using U.S. hard rock maple. Designed and fabricated AirLam™ low pressure air bladder presses are used to laminate 7 plies of the finest grade American, hard rock maple, with high strength, water resistant glue. Each deck is then sealed against moisture with a water base acrylic semi-gloss finish. Silkscreened decks are given an additional coat of clear acrylic to add additional protection to the multi-layer ink coating.

Built in a new production area in its Santa Barbara, California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger and thinner than a 7-ply. FLIGHT™ decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, and they don’t break in two like a 7-ply.

Mini Logo®, Powell Golden Dragon®, Powell-Peralta® Mini and most Powell-Peralta popsicle decks are made the same way as in Santa Barbara but in China.

BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at its Santa Barbara, CA wheel manufacturing facility using superior urethane technologies and procedures. PGD, PP mini, and some Mini Logo® wheels are made with its partner to our demanding specifications then tested during production to ensure consistently high quality.

https://www.skateone.com/

