Road to Nowhere

SKATEBOARDING is a journey. It’s our friendships, the people we met, the places we skate and the experiences we have. The journey is more important than the destination.”

ROAD TO NOWHERE is a documentary skateboarding film that talks about the experience of the ride. The falls, the attempts and the success of the tricks are just a small part of the world of skateboarding. The friends, the trips, getting to know new places and people that make it what it is and creating a big family is what this movie is about.

ROAD TO NOWHERE is a film by Ben Slama, a filmmaker and skater from Israel, which features Tomer Gaby, Reuven Rozhansky and Denis Kostyuk. Two years in the making, after the filming and skating ended, this new doc will be coming soon in late December 2019.

For more info, visit https://www.ben-slama.com.

