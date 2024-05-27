Red Bull Origin Venice May 31 to June 2

Venice Beach is set to host an unforgettable weekend of skateboarding and art with a nod to the birthplace of modern day skateboarding as we know it. Everything kicks off Friday May 31 with a Bowl Jam at the Venice Skatepark, followed by a once in a generation art happening as Juice Magazine presents the Artful Dodgers Art Show with Ganzer, Peralta, Stecyk, Olson and Mountain. From May 31 through June 2, Red Bull Origin will be bringing three days of skate contests with a total prize purse of $50,000 to Venice Beach, including a Wall Ride Contest hosted by Christian Hosoi.

Red Bull describes this blockbuster event like this…

“Skateboarding’s origin story could not be described without mention of the sunny streets and vibrant culture of Venice Beach, California. In the 1970s, the Santa Monica/Venice Beach area (also known as Dogtown) became a breeding ground for the Z-Boys and similar groups, birthing the punk and skate subcultures that reverberate through skateboarding today.

Now, in the present day, Venice remains a beacon of counterculture, drawing the next generation of skaters to its storied shores. Join us as we pay homage to the pioneers and iconic spots that have carved the way at Red Bull Origin, a challenge-focused event format set against the backdrop of iconic Venice Beach skate spots meticulously replicated for an unforgettable session. Don’t miss your chance to witness the evolution of skateboarding unfold in the very place where it all began!”

Participating Red Bull athletes: Jamie Foy, Lucas Rabelo, TJ Rogers, Ryan Sheckler, Jake Wooten, and Zion Wright.

Friday, May 31st

4:00pm-7:00pm – Juice Pop Up Lounge at Windward Plaza & The Waterfront

5:00pm at Venice Beach Skatepark – Bowl Jam + Red Bull Best Trick

Venice Skatepark Death Races © Red Bull

6:00pm at Venice Beach Skatepark – Head-to-Head Death Races

Fire Hydrant Challenge © Red Bull

7:00pm at Windward Plaza – Fire Hydrant Challenge

7:00pm at The Rose Room – “Artful Dodgers” Art Show presented by Juice Magazine featuring art by Jim Ganzer, Stacy Peralta, Craig Stecyk III, Steve Olson and Lance Mountain at The Rose Room, at 6 Rose Avenue in Venice, California, 90291, sponsored by Zig-Zag, to benefit the Dolphin Project.

Saturday, June 1st

11:00am-7:00pm – Juice Pop Up Lounge at Windward Plaza

11:00am at Venice Beach Basketball Courts – Registration and Practice

Wallride Showdown © Red Bull

1:00pm at Venice Beach Basketball Courts – Wallride Showdown Presented By Christian Hosoi

3:00pm at Windward Plaza – Registration and Practice

Grind and Slide Section © Red Bull

4:00pm at Windward Plaza – Main Event

6:00pm at Windward Plaza – Best Trick Competition + Special Presentation

8:00pm at Bells Beach House – After Party

Sunday, June 2nd

11:00am-3:00 pm – Juice Pop Up Lounge at Windward Plaza

Venice Pavilion Section © Red Bull

11:00am at Windward Plaza – Public Session 1 (Waiver Required)

12:30pm at Windward Plaza – Public Session 2 (Waiver Required)

2:00pm at Windward Plaza – Public Session 3 (Waiver Required)

Volcano Bank to Bank Feature © Red Bull

FAQs

What is Red Bull Origin about?

Red Bull Origin is a skate event to celebrate the history of modern skateboarding in Venice Beach, CA, bringing the original skate features back to life while inviting the stars for skateboarding today to session.

What are the main zones for the event?

The event will happen in three specific zones throughout the event:

Venice Skatepark Venice Basketball Courts (#2 and #3) Venice Pavilion Area

Friday will mainly be at the Venice Beach Skate Park. Saturday will start off at the Venice basketball courts and finish at the Venice Pavilion Area.

What amount is the prize money?

The total prize purse is $50,000 that is distributed by feature.

Can I participate in Red Bull Origin?

All skaters will be invited professionals through the Boardr. There will be public sessions on Sunday, June 2nd.

What Legends of Skateboarding will be at the event?

Christian Hosoi, Tony Alva, and more!

What are the public sessions at Red Bull Origin?

These sessions are to give back to the local skate community. Each session will consist of 50 skaters. This is on a first come first serve basis so sign up early on Sunday, June 2nd.

How do I join a public session on Sunday, June 2nd?

You will need to sign up on Sunday, June 2nd at the Venice Pavilion area and sign a waiver to skate the sessions.

What skate features are available during the skate sessions?

All features within the Venice Pavilion will be available.

Learn more at https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-origin/