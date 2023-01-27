Punker Blag Dahlia Releases Contraband Video

Dope…

“Contraband” is a uniquely animated twist on one of America’s oldest pastimes. From moonshine to modern day loads, it’s all about transport, and this song is a light-hearted look at the economic wealth gap in America, and the question posed by Blag of what you’re willing to risk to close the gap.

Notorious Punk Singer Blag Dahlia (the Dwarves) has teamed up with Ukrainian artists The Mad Twins on a new animated video for his song “Contraband”. The track features Dexter Holland (backing vocals) and Josh Freese (drums). This song is featured on ‘Introducing Ralph Champagne’ — Blag’s first full-length solo record of retro Americana music with a healthy dash of outlaw country, old-school crooner and modern miscreant in the mix! The LP is out now on GREEDY and distributed by MVD.

Ukraine-based sister duo the Mad Twins (known in the punk scene via their animated works for artists such as Social Distortion, NOFX and Rev Horton Heat) have teamed up with Dwarves frontman Blag Dahlia on an animated video for the song “Contraband” off his recent ‘Introducing Ralph Champagne’ LP. “The work started at the same time when Russian air attacks caused blackouts in Ukraine,” says the Twins.

Blag recently released his latest novel Highland Falls via Rare Bird Lit. The book tells the further adventures of Nina West, small-town trickster and teenage object of desire. Featuring sex, drugs, violence, more sex, ice cream, Denny’s, a funeral home, still more sex, and the only music awards show that won’t put you to sleep! Watch a teaser video here: https://youtu.be/8Vr49lSIIpQ

About Ralph Champagne:

During the plague year of 2020, songwriter Dahlia and vocalist Champagne joined forces with pop producer Andy Carpenter and a cast of good-looking session players to create the Introducing Ralph Champagne LP. Running the gamut of styles from outlaw country and trucker ballads to sugary euro-pop duets, rockabilly, novelty songs, and Country Trap Remixes, the record stays fresh with repeated listening.

While the DWARVES uncompromising vision of gut level rock & roll, dazzling production, and filthy lyrics have created a unique legacy spanning over four decades, RALPH CHAMPAGNE is the new libertine on the block, trading in Dahlia’s trademark punk growl for the sultry stylings of a soul-stained lounge lizard.

