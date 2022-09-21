Ozzy Osbourne Patient Number 9 Goes Number 1

Ozzy Osbourne‘s new #1 album, Patient Number 9, features six-string beast Zakk Wylde on guitar, and a powerhouse of special guests on the album, including Robert Trujillo of Metallica playing bass and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums on the majority of the album’s tracks. Also, for the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.

The new album also features special appearances by guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam on select songs, and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs, while Taylor Hawkins (R.I.P.) played drums on three songs.

Patient Number 9, released September 9, marks Ozzy’s 13th solo studio album. Ozzy has topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world for this critically acclaimed new album, setting career highs for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter.

In the U.S., the album debuted at #1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy’s first #1 ever on this chart), Top Current Album Sales (another first), Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at #1 in Canada (OZZY’s first-ever #1 there); career high #2 entries in the UK, Australia, Finland and Italy; #6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; #8 in Belgium; and #14 France. Other highlights include #2 Austria, Germany and Sweden; #3 in Switzerland; and #4 in Norway.

