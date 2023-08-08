OTTTO Skyscraper Video and Bastardane Tour

This is the tour of the summer not to be missed, OTTTO and BASTARDANE rock! Peep the new OTTTO vid “Skyscraper” to get the Juices flowing…

Press Release: OTTTO, who kick off their co-headlining North American tour with Bastardane on Saturday, have released a Paul Marchand-directed video for “Skyscraper” (https://youtu.be/jIg3VzisIdQ) from the Venice Beach-based band’s recently released album, Life Is A Game.

Marchand, who is well known for his music documentaries, including “Jaco” and “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed the video that, in a nod to the album title, sees the trio playing a board game dubbed “Skyscraper” with each roll of the dice bringing chaos reigning down.

“OTTTO rocks,” says Marchand. “But man, to be honest we all had a lot of milk to drink that day. I just remember the swell was down and the surf zombies came inland. Someone brought a board game? This kinda stuff just happens in Topanga. I think it was a Tuesday.”

OTTTO have received widespread praise for their recently released debut studio album, Life Is A Game (listen here) with Consequence describing the 10-song album as “fun, unpretentious thrash,” and Metal Injection saying: “OTTTO are destined for stardom… this trio has massive talent that is undeniable…” The band previously released a pair of videos from the new album, including the elaborate, carnival-themed video for “Dance of the Dead” (https://youtu.be/JinvmhzID4o), and the Dogtown-infused clip for “My Pain” (https://youtu.be/vTlRumyfaM8).

OTTTO/Bastardane tour dates:

August 5 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre *

August 6 Hartford, CT Webster Underground

August 8 Boston, MA Sonia

August 9 Portland, ME Geno’s Rock Club

August 11 Quebec City, QC Bar L’Anti

August 12 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmont *

August 13 Toronto, ON Hard Luck Bar

August 15 Cincinnati, OH Madison Live!

August 16 Nashville, TN The Basement

August 17 Memphis, TN Growlers

August 19 Dallas, TX Three Links *

August 20 Lubbock, TX Jake’s Sports Café

August 22 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep **

August 23 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge **

August 26 Los Angeles, CA The Viper Room *

August 27 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company

August 28 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

August 30 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 31 Fresno, CA Strummers

September 2 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *

*-Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances

**-Bastardane only

Photo credit: John Gilhooley

OTTTO is Triko Chavez (drums), Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Tye Trujillo (bass). The band recently released their debut studio album, Life Is A Game, which Juice Magazine said “brings a fresh thrash metal skate sound from the streets of Venice to the unsuspecting masses of the world… with Dogtown attitude and surf skate style” and Metal Injection declared that the trio are “destined for stardom… there’s little doubt here.”

Otttoband.com

Otttoband.bandcamp.com

Instagram.com/otttoband

Facebook.com/otttoband

Twitter.com/otttoband