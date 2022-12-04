OTTTO Ride Low Live at Juice Magazine

Juice Magazine is stoked to announce the release of the “RIDE LOW” LIVE video from OTTTO band’s album LOCOS LIVE IN VENICE, which was recorded at Juice HQ in Venice Beach, California.

“It was an amazing experience playing inside the Juice Magazine house,” says Tye Trujillo. “Giving me flashbacks of our first show in 2018, which took place in the exact room, giving that raw OTTTO sound.”

OTTTO, which features Bryan Noah Ferretti on vocals and guitar, and Tye Trujillo on bass, and Patrick “Triko” Chavez on drums, will release a new album in 2023, featuring live versions of “Skyscraper”, “Scopa”, “The Void”, and “My Pain”, all recorded live in Venice, California at Juice HQ.

Photo credit: Justin Mohlman

Locos Live in Venice, is an eight-song album that was produced and mixed by Tim Harkins and offers an early preview of the music to come on the as-of-yet-untitled studio recording coming in Spring 2023.

Locos Live in Venice album cover, artwork by Alexis Ziritt

Locos Live in Venice tracklist:

1. Rising Machines

2. Sorius

3. Ghost Rider

4. Scopa *

5. The Void *

6. My Pain *

7. Blender

8. Skyscraper *

*-live version of songs from forthcoming 2023 album

Otttoband.com

Instagram.com/otttoband

Twitter.com/otttoband

YouTube.com/OTTTOBAND