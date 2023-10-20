OTTTO Night Howlers Video Set in Navajo Nation

OTTTO is making waves with a new video filmed at the Navajo Nation and is now preparing to add more new fans to their already devout following as they open for Suicidal Tendencies on October 20 in Berkeley, California at the UC Theatre, and on Oct 29 in Garden Grove, California at the Garden Amphitheater, before returning to the studio for a new album. It’s time to go see this epic triple threat play live, if they aren’t already on your radar.

OTTTO, fresh off the heels of their co-headlining tour with Bastardane, have released a video for “Night Howlers” (https://youtu.be/VRYIDSk76w0). The clip features the trio performing in an outdoor arena, which is rimmed by the Navajo Nation’s striking red rocks.

“It feels great to release the video for our song, ‘Night Howlers,’” shares bass player Tye Trujillo. “Whenever we’ve played the Navajo Nation, the people have had so much passion and energy, we wanted to capture that in this video.” The Mike Hatchett-directed clip, which was shot earlier this year, weaves together performance footage with the stunning Southwest scenery.

OTTTO have received widespread praise for Life Is A Game (listen here) with Consequence describing the 10-song album as “fun, unpretentious thrash,” and Metal Injection saying: “OTTTO are destined for stardom… this trio has massive talent that is undeniable…” The band has released a trio of videos for the recently released album, including the elaborate, carnival-themed video for “Dance of the Dead,” the Dogtown-infused clip for “My Pain” and the surf-meets-zombie video for “Skyscraper.”

OTTTO is Triko Chavez (drums), Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Tye Trujillo (bass). The band recently released their debut studio album, Life Is A Game, which Juice Magazine said “brings a fresh thrash metal skate sound from the streets of Venice to the unsuspecting masses of the world… with Dogtown attitude and surf skate style” and Metal Injection declared that the trio are “destined for stardom… there’s little doubt here.”

And our favorite OTTTO video “Ride Low” [Live] filmed at Juice HQ in Venice, California.

Otttoband.com

Otttoband.bandcamp.com

Instagram.com/otttoband

Facebook.com/otttoband

Twitter.com/otttoband