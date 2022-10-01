Nora Vasconcellos adidas Pro Shoe and Apparel

Congrats Nora!!!

adidas Skateboarding announces Nora Vasconcellos’ first signature Pro footwear accompanied with an apparel pack, NORA by Nora Vasconcellos. Designed from Vasconcellos’ artistic lens, the capsule draws inspiration from adidas’ heritage tennis silhouettes to create distinctive pieces with modern updates and elevated skate performance features emphasizing style, durability and inclusivity.

“I’m so proud and excited to share my new silhouette with the world. It has been an unreal experience working with adidas to make my dream come true,” says Nora Vasconcellos. “I originally looked into adidas’ tennis classics to find an aesthetic that I would have found in my mom’s closet back in the ‘90s, which was my biggest inspiration for the pack. Designing the pieces has been an incredible and in-depth process filled with excitement and gratitude. I hope this collection inspires everyone to pursue the things they may think are unattainable. Having my own shoe was so beyond my wildest dreams.”

The NORA by Nora Vasconcellos fuses design cues from the brand’s Steffi Graf, Nastase and other classic silhouettes into a sleek and timeless model. A true rider-led collaboration, the new footwear sports a dual-layer toe cap design for added durability and tooling that meshes the vulc aesthetic and grip with the support of a cupsole for extended boardfeel.

The launch of Vasconcellos’ debut Pro silhouette will be supported by an apparel pack carrying the same vintage court style theme motif with advanced updates on fit and material. The collection’s NORA TRACK TOP & NORA TRACK SLACKS are created from technical recycled polyester twill for enhanced stretch and durability. The accompanying NORA POLO is laced with the pluralist skater’s original artwork jacquard knitted into it in a tonal execution, which becomes more visible as the eye moves closer into the details. All apparel pieces feature a UNITEFIT design that’s universal sizing to ensure the collection is accessible to everyone.

Releasing in three colorways, the NORA by Nora Vasconcellos footwear is available for purchase starting tomorrow, October 1 via www.adidas.com/skateboarding and in select skate specialty retailers for $80 / €90. The supporting apparel pack will be available starting on October 18 through the same platform and locations retailing $75-$90 / €75-€90.

adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders worldwide. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding supports a global group of iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz, Tyshawn Jones, Nora Vasconcellos, and Lucas Puig. adidas Skateboarding product is available at skateboarding retailers around the world and online at adidas.com/skateboarding.