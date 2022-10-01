SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Nora Vasconcellos adidas Pro Shoe and Apparel

Congrats Nora!!!

adidas Skateboarding announces Nora Vasconcellos’ first signature Pro footwear accompanied with an apparel pack, NORA by Nora Vasconcellos. Designed from Vasconcellos’ artistic lens, the capsule draws inspiration from adidas’ heritage tennis silhouettes to create distinctive pieces with modern updates and elevated skate performance features emphasizing style, durability and inclusivity.

“I’m so proud and excited to share my new silhouette with the world. It has been an unreal experience working with adidas to make my dream come true,” says Nora Vasconcellos. “I originally looked into adidas’ tennis classics to find an aesthetic that I would have found in my mom’s closet back in the ‘90s, which was my biggest inspiration for the pack. Designing the pieces has been an incredible and in-depth process filled with excitement and gratitude. I hope this collection inspires everyone to pursue the things they may think are unattainable. Having my own shoe was so beyond my wildest dreams.”

The NORA by Nora Vasconcellos fuses design cues from the brand’s Steffi GrafNastase and other classic silhouettes into a sleek and timeless model. A true rider-led collaboration, the new footwear sports a dual-layer toe cap design for added durability and tooling that meshes the vulc aesthetic and grip with the support of a cupsole for extended boardfeel. 

The launch of Vasconcellos’ debut Pro silhouette will be supported by an apparel pack carrying the same vintage court style theme motif with advanced updates on fit and material. The collection’s NORA TRACK TOP & NORA TRACK SLACKS are created from technical recycled polyester twill for enhanced stretch and durability. The accompanying NORA POLO is laced with the pluralist skater’s original artwork jacquard knitted into it in a tonal execution, which becomes more visible as the eye moves closer into the details. All apparel pieces feature a UNITEFIT design that’s universal sizing to ensure the collection is accessible to everyone.

Releasing in three colorways, the NORA by Nora Vasconcellos footwear is available for purchase starting tomorrow, October 1 via www.adidas.com/skateboarding and in select skate specialty retailers for $80 / €90. The supporting apparel pack will be available starting on October 18 through the same platform and locations retailing $75-$90 / €75-€90. 

For More on adidas Skateboarding

adidas App

Online

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

About adidas Skateboarding

adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders worldwide. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding supports a global group of iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz, Tyshawn Jones, Nora Vasconcellos, and Lucas Puig. adidas Skateboarding product is available at skateboarding retailers around the world and online at adidas.com/skateboarding.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

COLLECTIONS

SOCIAL

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now

JUICE MAGAZINE 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 (310) 399.5336 JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2022 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »

Subscribe now to get Juice Magazine #78 featuring Tom Groholski on the cover!

Yes please!

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. By using our website you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. 

I understand
%d bloggers like this: