No Comply A Fusion of Skateboarding and Art

NO COMPLY – (Curated by Sugar Press Art) at Ren Gallery, 743 Santee Street #Unit B, Los Angeles, CA 90014 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 6 – 10pm.

Explore the fusion of skateboarding and art at No Comply. A tribute to the renegades who skate and create. Tap into the passion and energy that fuels the skate scene and experience the artwork it inspires.

Join in celebrating the lifestyle, culture and artistry of skateboarding. The No Comply Exhibition was envisioned by Gregory Clewlow and is dedicated to his fearless spirit.

Artists: Christian Hosoi – Pops Hosoi – Jeff Ho – Steve Caballero – Judi Oyama – Steve Alba – Jason Adams – Pep Williams – Dan Levy – Steve Saiz – Marco Saiz – Gino Perez – Eric Tuma Britton -Oscar Meza – Dane Vaughn – Jim “TAZ” Evans – Shepard Fairey – RISK – Mear One – Man One – Vyal – Vision – Tim Baron – Sean Kushner – Josh “Bagel” Klassman – Guerin Swing – Antonio Pelayo – Isaac Pelayo – Amanda Lynn – Tanner Goldbeck – Indigo Smith – Tommy Marcheschi – Erin Yoshi – Ricky Watts – Aloy One – Anti – Gloria Muriel – GuerillaOne – Mark De Salvo – Jayson Valencia – Aaron Tanner – Matt Eddmenson – Saints – Wendy Stillman – Cat Hothan – Stephen Mitchell – Scott “Sourdough” Power – Baha Danesh – WRDSMTH – Sma Litzsinger – Matt Barton – Ryan Thiem – Allen “Dirty Al” France – Shane Hickrod – Gregory Clewlow

Special Guests:

Juice Magazine

DJ Javie Lopez

Sponsored by

STANCE

TAZ

NotRealArt

G1

Swing Street

REN Gallery is located in the inner courtyard of Santee Passage at 743 Santee St., just walk under the Santee Passage sign and you will find us on the right hand side two doors down.

PARKING: There are two public lots surrounding REN Gallery. We recommend the lot at 759 Maple St, where there is a walkway straight into the Santee Passage courtyard entrance, or there is another public lot at 816 Santee St. on the corner of 8th and Santee.

