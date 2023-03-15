New OTTTO with Andy Anderson and Matt Berger

Turbo-charged powerhouse OTTTO band keeps it punk and metal with a new evil carnival-themed opus “Dance of The Dead” with special effects wizardry by Norman Cabrera (“The Walking Dead,” “Hellboy,” The Misfits).

The ultimate skate carnies are Andy Anderson as Death, Matt Berger as The Devil and Stuntman Jake Familton as Rocket Boy, with Robert Trujillo making a cameo as “Pa,” and Chloe Trujillo appearing as one of the dancers.

Charging, atomic guitar riffs, and aggressive foundational bass lines, backed by vicious hard-hitting drum licks set the vibe of “Dance of the Dead” with a skate punk thrash metal pace. Lead singer Ferretti’s vocals have amped up into a new dimension of power, elevating the unique OTTTO sound, while he reps Juice in pure punk rock style in his custom Venice blue trucker. Thanks Ferretti!

You can hear the natural influence of Primus, Suicidal Tendencies and Metallica in the sound of this new song while Ferretti, Trujillo and Chavez take all incoming musical inspiration and cook up a sound that is uniquely OTTTO. Now is a good time to pre-order the new record LIFE IS A GAME HERE

If you are in Venice Beach March 26th, catch OTTTO live at Juice Magazine on the boardwalk with Feed The Beast. Show starts at 3 pm at Juice HQ at 319 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California 90291. Bring your skateboard.

OTTTO, the Los Angeles-based trio featuring Triko Chavez (drums), Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Tye Trujillo (bass), released this second super sonic single from their forthcoming album, Life Is A Game (March 24, ORG), with this accompanying video (https://youtu.be/JinvmhzID4o).

“’Dance of the Dead’ takes a more punk approach to the sound,” explains Bryan Noah Ferretti, adding: “This video is sick! We cannot wait for everyone to see it and a big thanks to those that made it happen.”

Life Is A Game, produced by Tim Harkins (Korn, Jerry Cantrell), was a new experience for the young band. “We were opening our eyes to what could be done,” says Bryan about the experience at Los Angeles’ famed Henson Studios. Tye explains further: “In 2020, our self-titled release included lots of tunes we had sitting around for a few years. With this record, the experience was different. We really took the time to find a vibe for each track.”

PRE-ORDER LIFE IS A GAME HERE

OTTTO released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, followed by multiple live outings, including slots at Lollapalooza and BottleRock, opened for Suicidal Tendencies, and saw Tye contribute the guitar parts for cultural phenomenon, Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things.”

Most recently, the band issued the Record Store Day exclusive EP, Locos Live In Venice, which was recorded at the venerable Juice Magazine headquarters, right off of the Venice Beach boardwalk.

The band returns to the road this Spring, with several festival outings including Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, as well as a pair of record release shows: March 23 at Grimey’s in Nashville and March 27 at The Echo in Los Angeles.

OTTTO: Triko Chavez, Bryan Noah Ferretti and Tye Trujillo. Photo credit: John Gilhooley

OTTTO tour dates:

March 19 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza

March 23 Nashville, TN Grimey’s

March 26 Venice, CA Juice Magazine House

March 27 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

May 19 Daytona, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 25 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Life is a Game track list:

1. My Pain

2. Skyscraper

3. Night Howlers

4. Scopa

5. Let Them Return

6. Ride Low

7. Dance of the Dead

8. Trip

9. Cosmos

10. The Void

Album pre-orders, including limited edition vinyl variants from Revolver and an indie retail exclusive, are available now via https://linktr.ee/otttoband.

OTTTO previously previewed the forthcoming album with the release of “My Pain”. (https://youtu.be/vTlRumyfaM8).

Otttoband.com

Instagram.com/otttoband

Twitter.com/otttoband

YouTube.com/OTTTOBAND