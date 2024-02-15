NEIL YOUNG + CRAZY HORSE Announce Love Earth Tour

When asked about FU##IN’ UP, Neil Young says, “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.” The album, FU##IN’ UP, recorded in 2023, reveals Neil Young + Crazy Horse in all their rugged grandeur, playing songs from their 50+ years relationship.

FU##IN’ UP contains 9 songs on 2 LPs, and the album will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day April 20 with a wider, all format release starting April 26. For further details go to NYA .

Now Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops across North America in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Neil Young Archives presale beginning on Tuesday, February 13 at 1 PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM ET at Livenation.com. At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.

NEIL YOUNG CRAZY HORSE LOVE EARTH TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Apr 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Tue May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed May 08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sat May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Fri May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Mon May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Find Everything Neil Young @ neilyoungarchives.com (NYA)

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.