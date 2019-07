We are stoked to share the news that Ace Pelka has joined Madness. As it’s been said, “Ace Pelka’s skateboarding and creativity is that of a mad genius” and he has a damn blast on his board. Check out the “Welcome To Madness Ace Pelka” vid here…

https://madnessskateboards.com/blog/madness-welcomes-ace-pelka

For a deeper look into Madness…