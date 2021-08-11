Legends of Skateboarding Art To Benefit Allen Losi

Story by Indigo Smith

The pop-up exhibition, Legends of Skateboarding Art, benefiting skateboarding pioneer, Allen Losi, will be held at Subliminal Projects in Echo Park, Los Angeles, CA, on August 15, 2021, from 12 to 6 PM.

In the early ’80s, as the skateboarding industry hit a downturn, Allen Losi stuck with skateboarding and brought inventions and variations of tricks into the game, like the lien to tail, ollie fakies off his back wheels, and Losi grinds. Despite Losi’s strategic and surly skateboarding approach when destroying the coping, he is an easy-going, amiable guy, and he has dedicated his life to shredding and inciting others to do the same.

Allen Losi has been beating the odds on a skateboard for over three decades, and needs some support right now from the community, one he has never given up on. We have all experienced pain as skateboarders, but CRPS is a pain many are fortunate never to experience. Losi’s diagnosis of CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) is severe chronic pain in all of his cells due to a progressive disease of the Autonomic Nervous System.

Subliminal Projects will be hosting a Legends of Skateboard Art exhibit to launch at auction to raise funds for Allen Losi to help him beat CRPS, return to everyday life, and one day even cruise on a skateboard again. Physical pain is a constant in Losi’s life, no thanks to this disease, but spending over $350,000 on medical bills alone has also caused financial pains. Read more about Losi’s story and show your support at www.helplosi.com.

The Legends of Skateboard Art will exhibit 20 Losi-inspired pieces, on models of Losi’s early 80’s shape, handcrafted by esteemed board maker Paul Schmitt. Each one of the twenty artists participating are luminaries to skateboard art and culture, including; Andy Jenkins, Chris Miller, Christian Hosoi, Craig R. Stecyk III, Dave Hackett, Don Pendleton, Ed Templeton, Jimbo Phillips, John Lucero, Marc Mckee, Mark Gonzales, Matt Hensley, Natas Kaupas, Neil Blender, Shepard Fairey, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Steve Caballero, Thomas Campbell and Tony Alva.

Subliminal Projects is a multifunction gallery instituted by Shepard Fairey and Blaize Blouin in 1995 to acquaint the culture and design of skateboarding into the art world. As the traditional “art scene” rejects influential creativity, the art misfits can seek refuge and be encouraged at Subliminal Projects. The space serves as a place in the community that cultivates ideas and allows free discussion about art, music, and activism. All visitors to the exhibit at Subliminal Projects must wear a mask and be respectful of the Social Distancing guidelines. Thank you.