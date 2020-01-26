Legalize Humanity at Subliminal Projects

Subliminal Projects is pleased to present “Legalize Humanity,” a week-long pop-up group exhibition benefiting the nonprofit RAICES, The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, produced and curated in collaboration with Old Pal Provisions. The exhibition is the launch of Old Pal’s Legalize Humanity campaign, designed to raise awareness for marginalized communities by supporting nonprofits that champion equality for all. RAICES, the campaign’s inaugural beneficiary, promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees, as well as social programs, bond assistance, and human rights advocacy nationwide. The “Legalize Humanity” art exhibition celebrates this ethos by bringing artists together to support equality and humanity through their works, inspiring viewers to stand up, take action, and join a movement anchored in empathy and understanding.



“It is our human values of compassion and the desire for harmony that strengthens connection and helps build community—a distinction that we can all sometimes take for granted. Moving forward with hope, trust, and love, Old Pal’s vision is to help people realize their power to create real change for humanity, communities and the environment, with the emphasis that everyone in this world deserves the right to live with dignity and the support of their fellow humans. Even small steps in choosing who and what we support with our dollar can make a lasting impact ” – Allison Pankow, Old Pal.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Old Pal Provisions will be selling Legalize Humanity campaign t-shirts, art prints, and accessories, designed by LAND, central to spreading the message and a declaration of solidarity. A portion of the proceeds from art sales and merchandise will benefit RAICES and the organization’s vision of a compassionate society where all people have the right to migrate and human rights are guaranteed.

CONTRIBUTING ARTISTS

Buckley, Camilla Engstrom, Ed Templeton, Ernesto Yerena Montejano, Evan Hecox, Hilda Palafox (aka Poni), LAND, Matt McCormick, Paul Windle, Petecia Le Fawnhawk-Maggiori, Sofia Enriquez, Shepard Fairey, Sterling Bartlett, Swoon, and more!

ABOUT OLD PAL

Old Pal Provisions was created with a simple mission: to offer a collection of quality, artisan goods built for the free spirits who enjoy the higher side of life. It’s all about community and sharing our love for adventure, so we’ve compiled a batch of provisions built to inspire the mind, boost your mood, and transform the home. Our collection includes products made by our friends and neighbors, offering a range of unique items that expand horizons and spread a healthy dose of love.

For More information about Old Pal, visit oldpalprovisions.com, legalizehumanity.org, or follow them on Instagram @oldpal.

ABOUT RAICES

RAICES, established in 1986 and headquartered in Texas, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency that defends the rights of immigrants and refugees; empowers individuals, families, and communities; and advocates for liberty and justice. RAICES operates on the national frontlines of the fight for immigration rights and provides free and low-cost legal services, social programs, and bond assistance.

For more information on RAICES please visit raicestexas.org, follow them on Twitter @RAICESTEXAS, on Facebook @raicestexas, or on Instagram @raicestexas.

ABOUT SUBLIMINAL

“The driving principle of Subliminal Projects is that art should be accessible to everyone and that art can come from many different perspectives and cultural niches. Good art is good art, whether it’s done on an album cover, a skateboard, canvas, or found cardboard.”– Shepard Fairey

Subliminal Projects is a multi-functional project space and gallery established by Shepard Fairey and Blaize Blouin in 1995 as a way to introduce skateboard culture and design to the art world. The concept grew and found roots later in Los Angeles, at a time when many artists found themselves shut out by the “art scene.” Subliminal Projects emerged as a gallery that championed emerging and marginalized artists, built out of cultural importance to serve as a center for the community to openly express and spark dialogue about art, music and activism. Now located in the historic neighborhood of Echo Park, Subliminal Projects continues to offer a platform for artistic exploration and innovation.